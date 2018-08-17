Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus of Europe's Top 6 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers 2018-2023 - Daimler, Volvo, MAN, Scania, DAF, Iveco - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Comparative
SWOT & Strategy Focus - 2018-2023 - Europe's Top 6 Medium & Heavy Truck
Manufacturers - Daimler, Volvo, MAN, Scania, DAF, Iveco" report
has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a comprehensive Comparative SWOT framework analysis
on Europe's Top 6 Medium & Heavy Truck manufacturers besides analyzing
the overall, near term strategy focus across these OEMs.
Europe has been the traditional flag-bearer for technological evolution
of the trucking industry globally given the critical role it plays in
the European economy with over 75% of the freight within the continent
moving by road and this trend is likely to be sustained over long term.
The continent is also a trucking powerhouse and is home to three of the
world's largest trucking OEMs, namely, Daimler, Volvo and the VW group
which have traditionally dominated the global truck market with their
size and scale of operations along with technological edge.
The Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (MHCV) registration levels in the
EU remained sustained in 2017 and almost flat as compared with 2016 with
projections indicating towards the same trend likely to be maintained in
2018 with new registrations pegged at just above the 300,000 units level.
Key Topics Covered:
-
Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of Europe's Top 6 Truck
Manufacturers
-
Financial Performance Snapshot - For each of the 6 Key Industry OEMs
-
SWOT Analysis - For each of the 6 Key Industry Players
-
Comparative Analysis of Strengths
-
Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses
-
Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - Top 6 Industry OEMs
-
Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for Key Industry OEMs -
Daimler, Volvo, MAN, Scania, DAF, Iveco
-
European Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis
of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
-
Key Trends
-
Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
-
Strategic Market Outlook through 2026
Companies Mentioned
-
DAF Trucks N.V.
-
Daimler AG
-
Iveco S.p.A.
-
MAN Truck & Bus AG
-
Scania AB
-
Volvo AB
