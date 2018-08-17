Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus of Europe's Top 6 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers 2018-2023 - Daimler, Volvo, MAN, Scania, DAF, Iveco - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus - 2018-2023 - Europe's Top 6 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers - Daimler, Volvo, MAN, Scania, DAF, Iveco" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive Comparative SWOT framework analysis on Europe's Top 6 Medium & Heavy Truck manufacturers besides analyzing the overall, near term strategy focus across these OEMs.

Europe has been the traditional flag-bearer for technological evolution of the trucking industry globally given the critical role it plays in the European economy with over 75% of the freight within the continent moving by road and this trend is likely to be sustained over long term.

The continent is also a trucking powerhouse and is home to three of the world's largest trucking OEMs, namely, Daimler, Volvo and the VW group which have traditionally dominated the global truck market with their size and scale of operations along with technological edge.

The Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (MHCV) registration levels in the EU remained sustained in 2017 and almost flat as compared with 2016 with projections indicating towards the same trend likely to be maintained in 2018 with new registrations pegged at just above the 300,000 units level.

Key Topics Covered:

Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of Europe's Top 6 Truck Manufacturers Financial Performance Snapshot - For each of the 6 Key Industry OEMs SWOT Analysis - For each of the 6 Key Industry Players Comparative Analysis of Strengths Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - Top 6 Industry OEMs Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for Key Industry OEMs - Daimler, Volvo, MAN, Scania, DAF, Iveco European Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics Key Trends Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors Strategic Market Outlook through 2026

Companies Mentioned

DAF Trucks N.V.

Daimler AG

Iveco S.p.A.

MAN Truck & Bus AG

Scania AB

Volvo AB

