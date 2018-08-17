Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus of North America's Top 4 Class 6-8 Truck Manufacturers - Daimler, Volvo, PACCAR, Navistar - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus - 2018-2023 - North America's Top 4 Class 6-8 Truck Manufacturers - Daimler, Volvo, PACCAR, Navistar" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America has traditionally been one of the biggest markets globally for medium and heavy duty trucks, classified under Class 6-8. The North American Class 6-8 truck market has been on a strong footing in 2017 and the projections for 2018 point towards a robust double digit growth rate with a buoyant economy, strong housing starts and growth as well as positive developments in e-commerce and construction activity.

Further, the proposed infrastructure development bill, outlining massive planned investments worth $1.5 trillion towards infrastructure repair and rebuilding, are likely to have tremendous potential for the industry over medium term once the modalities are thoroughly fine-tuned and if it gets the green light from the Congressional leaders.

Overall, The North American Class 6-8 truck market has been on a strong upswing with the U.S. economy gaining growth momentum and supply side constraints driving freight rates up as strong & sustained freight demand is met by capacity shortfalls. The overall operating environment, too, has been favorable with robust utilization and profitability across operators boosting fleet renewals and expansions at an accelerated pace.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of the North America's Top 4 Truck Manufacturers

2 Financial Performance Snapshot - For each of the 4 Key Industry OEMs

3 SWOT Analysis - For each of the 4 Key Industry Players

4 Comparative Analysis of Strengths

5 Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses

6 Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - Top 4 Industry OEMs

7 Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for Key Industry OEMs - Daimler, Volvo, PACCAR, Navistar

8 North American Class 6-8 Truck Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

9 Key Trends

10 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

11 Strategic Market Outlook through 2026

