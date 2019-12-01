Log in
Compare Ancestry DNA & 23andMe Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Best DNA Test Kit Savings Identified by Deal Stripe

12/01/2019 | 12:41pm EST

Save on DNA testing kit deals for Cyber Monday 2019 with our review of the best AncestryDNA, Living DNA and 23andMe DNA kit savings for shoppers

Here’s our expert pick of the best DNA test Cyber Monday deals including AncestryDNA, Living DNA and 23andMe DNA kits, reviewed and published by the Cyber Monday sales team at Deal Stripe.

Best DNA testing kit deals:

Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Through the simple and easy process of collecting saliva samples and returning it to the company’s lab, individuals can map out and trace their genetic origins to geographic locations. Popular DNA testing companies like AncestryDNA and 23andMe offer convenient DNA testing kits for home use. Using industry standard security measures to keep information safe, this testing process allows people to map out a family tree, connect with lost relatives and discover the ethnic origins of their family. Due to the modern advances in chemistry and biology, some DNA testing kits can also provide information about personal health and can give a family medical history.

What can shoppers expect from Cyber Monday? Top online retailers run their holiday sales beyond Black Friday and offer new deals on Cyber Monday. Shoppers can enjoy steep discounts on an array of products on Cyber Monday.

In 2018, Cyber Monday generated a record breaking $7.9 billion in sales, according to Adobe Analytics.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
Latest news "Companies"

