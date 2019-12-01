Compare Ancestry DNA & 23andMe Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Best DNA Test Kit Savings Identified by Deal Stripe

Save on DNA testing kit deals for Cyber Monday 2019 with our review of the best AncestryDNA, Living DNA and 23andMe DNA kit savings for shoppers

Through the simple and easy process of collecting saliva samples and returning it to the company’s lab, individuals can map out and trace their genetic origins to geographic locations. Popular DNA testing companies like AncestryDNA and 23andMe offer convenient DNA testing kits for home use. Using industry standard security measures to keep information safe, this testing process allows people to map out a family tree, connect with lost relatives and discover the ethnic origins of their family. Due to the modern advances in chemistry and biology, some DNA testing kits can also provide information about personal health and can give a family medical history.

