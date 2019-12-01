Compare Cyber Monday TV Deals 2019: Best Vizio, Samsung, Apple TV, LG & TCL Smart TV Savings Identified by Spending Lab

Here’s our expert pick of the best 4K and smart TV Cyber Monday deals including 55 inch, 65 inch, 70 inch and larger 4K TV savings, reviewed and published by the Cyber Monday sales team at Spending Lab.
Best TV deals:
-
Save up to 62% on a wide range of smart TVs and 4K TVs at Walmart - check live prices on 32, 50, 55 inch, 65 inch & 70 inch smart TVs from LG, Sony, Toshiba, TCL & other top brands
-
Save up to $1,304 on 32, 50, 55, 65 & 70-inch TVs at Walmart - save on bestselling flat and curved screen LED TVs with Ultra HD and HDR video quality and smart TV features
-
Save up to 50% on a wide range of Samsung Smart TVs at Walmart - check the latest deals on 4K TVs, LED TVs & save up to $800 on Samsung televisions
-
Save up to $1,000 on a wide range of 4K TVs at Walmart - including discounts on best-selling Samsung, Vizio, TCL, LG and Roku TVs
-
Save up to $600 on smart TVs at Amazon
-
Save up to $200 on Roku TVs at Amazon
-
Save up to $500 on a wide range of Vizio smart TVs & sound bars at Walmart
-
Save up to $600 on top rated TCL LED TVs at Amazon
-
Save up to $902 on a wide range of top rated LG TV models at Amazon
-
Save on Apple TV 4K, Apple TV (4th Gen) & Apple Remotes
-
Save up to $350 on a wide range of LG Full HD & OLED TVs at Walmart.com
-
Save up to $800 on LG, Samsung & Sony 4K & HD TVs at B&H Photo Video
Nearly everyone is aware of the benefits that a smart TV can bring especially if it’s also a 4K TV. Even a 55 inch model delivers top picture quality along with internet connectivity. A 65 inch or 70 inch TV may be necessary for larger living rooms though. Some of the best ultra-HD televisions are manufactured by Samsung. There are other good TV brands in Walmart and Amazon too.
