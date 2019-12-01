Log in
Compare Cyber Monday TV Deals 2019: Best Vizio, Samsung, Apple TV, LG & TCL Smart TV Savings Identified by Spending Lab

Compare the best Cyber Monday HDR and smart TV deals for 2019 and save on 4K TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL and more top brands

Here’s our expert pick of the best 4K and smart TV Cyber Monday deals including 55 inch, 65 inch, 70 inch and larger 4K TV savings, reviewed and published by the Cyber Monday sales team at Spending Lab.

Best TV deals:

Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Cyber Monday page and Walmart Cyber Monday home page. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Nearly everyone is aware of the benefits that a smart TV can bring especially if it’s also a 4K TV. Even a 55 inch model delivers top picture quality along with internet connectivity. A 65 inch or 70 inch TV may be necessary for larger living rooms though. Some of the best ultra-HD televisions are manufactured by Samsung. There are other good TV brands in Walmart and Amazon too.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.


