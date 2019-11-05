Compare Furniture Black Friday 2019 Deals: Best Early Sofa, Mattress, TV Stand & Dresser Savings Identified by The Consumer Post

Here’s a review of the top early furniture deals for Black Friday 2019, including savings on mattresses, sofas, dressers & TV stands

Early Black Friday 2019 furniture deals are underway. The online sales team at The Consumer Post have compared the best early sofa, mattress, sofa & TV stand deals at Wayfair, Ashley Home & Walmart for shoppers. Their top picks are listed below.

Best Furniture deals:

Best Mattress & Bed deals:

Best Sofa deals:

Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Furniture pieces need only be bought once every few years. A high-quality TV stand can last longer than any television or entertainment system you put on it. A dresser shouldn’t be chosen according to the amount of clothes you have now. Like with a bed, it must adapt to the changing needs of its user. A sofa bed is suitable for a bachelor, for instance, but not for a couple.

When does Black Friday officially start at Amazon and Walmart? This year’s Black Friday falls on November 29th, followed by Cyber Monday on December 2nd.

Black Friday on Amazon is a month-long affair this year. A ‘Countdown to Black Friday’ promotion begins introducing daily deals as early as the first of November. Once Black Friday Deals Week begins new deals are added hourly, lasting until the first week of December. Holiday shopping also begins much earlier in Walmart this year, with online discounts being offered on items across several product categories from October 25. Online Black Friday deals are likely to be available on Walmart.com starting from November 27, the day before Thanksgiving. Shoppers can enjoy holiday savings in retail outlets when the retailer’s in-store Black Friday event begins on November 28.

Shoppers can expect to find Black Friday deals at all major retailers until Cyber Monday. Amazon further extends their holiday promotions for an additional week, calling it Cyber Monday Deals Week.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105006310/en/