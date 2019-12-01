Log in
Compare Furniture Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Best Sofa, Bed, Table & Chair Savings Identified by Deal Tomato

12/01/2019 | 08:31am EST

Comparison of the best Cyber Monday furniture deals for 2019, including TV stand, dresser, sofa and bed savings

In search of the best Cyber Monday furniture deals for 2019? Online sales specialists at Deal Tomato have reviewed the top Cyber Monday deals for bedroom, dining room and living room furniture and are sharing their top picks below.

Best furniture deals:

Save up to 65% on a wide range of furniture deals at Amazon - save on a wide range of sofas & couches, beds, dressers TV stands & more from top brands including Sonoma, Ashley Furniture, Best Choice & Ameriwood

Save on a wide range of bedroom, living room, dining, office furniture & more at Walmart - save on best-selling MoDRN, Belham Living & other top-rated sofas, beds, dressers, TV stands & more

Save up to 77% on quality furniture, appliances & home decor with Wayfair’s daily doorbuster sales - new products added daily including best-selling mattresses, recliners & TV stands

Save up to 50% on sofas, beds, mattresses & more furniture at Ashley Furniture - deals available every day in the run up to Black Friday

Save up to 43% on a wide range of beds, frames & bases from top-rated brands at Amazon - check live prices on best-selling twin, king & queen size bed frames and bunk beds

Save up to $400 on Purple Hybrid Premier, Hybrid & Original mattresses & sleep bundles at the Purple Holiday sale (starts 11/14) - available sizes include California king, split king, queen, & twin among others

Save up to 59% on Casper, Tuft & Needle, Purple Mattress & more mattress deals at Amazon - choose from best-selling king, queen and twin memory foam, luxury and standard mattresses

Save up to $300 on sofas at Amazon

Save up to 65% on top-rated TV stands at Amazon

Save up to 75% on drawer chests & dressers at Amazon.com

Save up to 59% on select dressers - save on a wide range of high quality drawers & armories at Walmart

Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Cyber Monday page and Walmart Cyber Monday home page. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

A good bed is an essential piece of furniture in every home as it helps an individual sleep comfortably. Another must-buy is a dresser where apparel and linens can be stored properly. For the entertainment area, a sofa is necessary along with a TV stand for those who own a television that isn’t wall-mounted.

Are deals on Cyber Monday different from those on Black Friday? Cyber Monday, which takes place on the Monday after Black Friday, was first conceived to motivate people to shop online after the big Black Friday sales. Shoppers can take advantage of deep discounts on gadgets, electronics and home products throughout Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday 2018 broke all online spending records in the US with estimated sales of $7.9 billion.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.


