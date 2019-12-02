Log in
Compare Gaming Headset Cyber Monday (2019) Deals: Best HyperX, Turtle Beach, Wired & Astro Gaming Headset Savings Identified by The Consumer Post

12/02/2019 | 02:31pm EST

Compare the best Cyber Monday gaming headset deals for 2019 and save on PS4 & Xbox gaming headsets

Here are the best gaming headset Cyber Monday 2019 deals. Save on Xbox, PS4, Astro, Wired, Turtle Beach, HyperX and Logitech gaming headset by checking out the deals listed below.

Best gaming headset deals:

Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Visit Amazon’s Cyber Monday page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Gaming headsets give the users a more immersive overall experience during gameplay. The Astro A40 + MixAmp Pro, Turtle Beach Stealth 700, and the HyperX Cloud Flight all work well as PS4 headsets or Xbox headsets. Gamers can choose wired headphones or wireless headphones depending on style, preference, and budget.

How are Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals different? Cyber Monday’s nickname is based on the emphasis placed on online deals after the Thanksgiving weekend. Active Black Friday deals are usually available through Cyber Monday, which also typically sees an influx of new deals focused on electronics and big-ticket items.

Ever since sales reached $1 billion in 2010, Cyber Monday has continued to be the biggest shopping event in the US.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
