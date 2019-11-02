Compare Hoverboard Black Friday 2019 Deals: Best Early Walmart, Amazon, Segway & Razor Hoverboard Savings Identified by The Consumer Post

Early hoverboard Black Friday 2019 deals are live now, here’s all the best early Walmart, Razor, Segway & Amazon Black Friday hoverboard savings

Here’s the best early hoverboard deals for Black Friday 2019. The list below contains links to the best early hoverboard and scooter Black Friday deals, as identified by the team of researchers at The Consumer Post.

Best Hoverboard deals:

Technically speaking, a hoverboard and a self balancing scooter are one and the same. Two of the best models available on Walmart: the Segway miniPRO with maximum speeds of 10mph and the Razor Hovertrax DLX 2.0 with EverBalance Technology. A self balancing scooter isn’t only usable while standing up either. With a conversion kit, it can turn into a hoverboard Go Kart.

What is the origin of Black Friday? The day after Thanksgiving is called Black Friday due to the disruption it causes as large numbers of shoppers clog city streets to take advantage of special holiday offers.

