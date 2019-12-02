Compare Monitor Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Best Computer, Gaming, 4K & Curved Monitor Savings Identified by Saver Trends

Cyber Monday computer monitor deals for 2019 are here, compare the best savings on best-selling brands like Samsung, Acer, Asus, LG, HP and more

Here’s a list of the best computer and gaming monitor Cyber Monday 2019 deals, including instant savings on 4K, 144hz, gaming, curved and ultrawide monitors.

Best Monitor deals:

Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. Check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Every custom computer build needs the right monitor for a truly immersive experience. An Acer Predator monitor with at least 4K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate would match any gaming PC. An ultrawide curved monitor from Samsung or HP would compliment a laptop with a USB-C port. However, newer Asus and LG monitors feature NVIDIA G Sync technology for minimal input lag and display stutter.

Whether ultrawide or curved, an efficient and useful gaming monitor should have features like 144Hz refresh, 4K capability, accurate color, and image-enhancement platforms including G Sync for Nvidia or FreeSync for AMD in order to function well especially on fast-paced gameplay. Brands that manufacture such monitors are Samsung, Acer, HP, LG, and ASUS. On Cyber Monday, top-rated monitors from these brands are available with significant discounts on each company’s official website as well as on Amazon and Walmart.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191202005354/en/