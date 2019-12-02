Compare Monitor Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Best Computer, Gaming, 4K & Curved Monitor Savings Identified by Saver Trends

Here’s a list of the best computer and gaming monitor Cyber Monday 2019 deals, including instant savings on 4K, 144hz, gaming, curved and ultrawide monitors.
Best Monitor deals:
Save up to 59% on a wide range of computer & gaming monitors at Walmart - check the latest deals available on curved, gaming, ultra-wide & 4K monitors
Save up to 40% on HP monitors at HP.com - including savings on best-selling IPS & LED Backlit monitors
Save up to $200 on a wide range of monitors and displays at Amazon - featuring savings on monitors from top rated brands like Samsung, Acer, HP, Asus and LG
Save up to $150 on Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, LG, MSI & Samsung monitors at Walmart - check the latest deals available on 4K, 144hz & ultrawide monitors
Save up to $200 on gaming monitors & displays - click the link for live prices on best-selling 25-inch, 27-inch, 32-inch and 35-inch gaming monitors at HP.com
Save up to 50% on gaming monitors including 144Hz, curved & ultrawide monitors - at Walmart
Save up to $140 on top-rated gaming monitors at Amazon
Save up to $1,200 on top-rated 4K HP monitors - save on a wide range of Ultra HD 4K/5K displays at the HP online sale
Save up to $50 on 4K Ultra HD monitors at Walmart
Save up to 32% on top-rated 4K monitors at Amazon
Save up to 50% off on Dell desktops, laptops, monitors and gaming PCs at Dell.com
Save on select Acer monitors including gaming and 4K monitors at Acer.com
Every custom computer build needs the right monitor for a truly immersive experience. An Acer Predator monitor with at least 4K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate would match any gaming PC. An ultrawide curved monitor from Samsung or HP would compliment a laptop with a USB-C port. However, newer Asus and LG monitors feature NVIDIA G Sync technology for minimal input lag and display stutter.
Whether ultrawide or curved, an efficient and useful gaming monitor should have features like 144Hz refresh, 4K capability, accurate color, and image-enhancement platforms including G Sync for Nvidia or FreeSync for AMD in order to function well especially on fast-paced gameplay. Brands that manufacture such monitors are Samsung, Acer, HP, LG, and ASUS. On Cyber Monday, top-rated monitors from these brands are available with significant discounts on each company’s official website as well as on Amazon and Walmart.
