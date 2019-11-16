Compare Sprint Black Friday 2019 Deals: Best Early Galaxy S10, iPhone 11 & Pixel 4 Cell Phone Savings Identified by The Consumer Post

The best early Sprint cell phone, tablet & smartwatch deals for Black Friday 2019 have been rounded up by the team at The Consumer Post. Links to the top early new customer, switch to Sprint & regular deals for shoppers this year are listed below.
Best Sprint deals:
Save up to 84% on Samsung Galaxy S10, S9, Note 10 & Note 9 cell phones at Sprint - featuring discounts on the latest Galaxy smartphones with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB & 1TB storage
Galaxy S10 for $10/mo - get the Samsung Galaxy S10 for just $10/mo with Sprint Flex lease - regularly $37.50/mo (Offer ends 11/24)
Galaxy S10+ for $15/mo - get the Samsung Galaxy S10+ for just $15/mo with Sprint Flex lease - Regularly $41.67/mo. (Offer ends 1/9)
Galaxy S10e for $5/mo at Sprint - Offer ends 1/9
Save up to 80% on Apple iPhone 8, iPhone XR & iPhone X at Sprint - live deals and line service plans available now on top-rated iPhone models
Save 50% off on the Apple iPhone 11 - deals available on 64GB, 128GB & 256GB models at Sprint.com
Save 60% off on the Apple iPhone XR - available in Black, Yellow, White, Coral, Blue & (PRODUCT) RED at Sprint.com
iPhone 8 for $10/mo - get the iPhone 8 for $10/mo with Sprint Flex lease. (Offer ends 11/24)
Save up to 68% off on Google Pixel 4 & Pixel 3 smartphones at Sprint - including deals on the latest Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL models with 64GB & 128GB storage
Save up to 72% on Huawei, Motorola, OnePlus & HTC smartphones at Sprint - featuring discounts on the latest flagship models from top Android smartphone manufacturers
Save over 50% off on a wide range of LG smartphones and enjoy a free TV with select LG leases - pick up the LG G8, V50 & V40 at Sprint.com
Sprint are one of the leading mobile networks in the US and they offer some of the best cell phone plans. The Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 8 are available with their plans. So are the Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy S10 for those who prefer Android. Sprint new customer deals and switch to Sprint deals are always worth checking out for those interested in getting a new Apple iPad or Apple Watch too.
What’s the story behind the term ‘Black Friday’? Black Friday’s informal name stems from its impact on major US cities, as the high volume of shoppers rushing to take advantage of big discounts from retailers would cause severe traffic along with vehicular accidents.
