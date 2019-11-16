Compare Sprint Black Friday 2019 Deals: Best Early Galaxy S10, iPhone 11 & Pixel 4 Cell Phone Savings Identified by The Consumer Post

Here’s a review of the top early Sprint cell phone deals for Black Friday 2019, including savings on Apple iPhone 11, Galaxy Note10, iPad & Apple Watch 5

The best early Sprint cell phone, tablet & smartwatch deals for Black Friday 2019 have been rounded up by the team at The Consumer Post. Links to the top early new customer, switch to Sprint & regular deals for shoppers this year are listed below.

Best Sprint deals:

Black Friday sales are time limited. Check out Amazon’s Black Friday sale page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Sprint are one of the leading mobile networks in the US and they offer some of the best cell phone plans. The Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 8 are available with their plans. So are the Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy S10 for those who prefer Android. Sprint new customer deals and switch to Sprint deals are always worth checking out for those interested in getting a new Apple iPad or Apple Watch too.

What’s the story behind the term ‘Black Friday’? Black Friday’s informal name stems from its impact on major US cities, as the high volume of shoppers rushing to take advantage of big discounts from retailers would cause severe traffic along with vehicular accidents.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191116005025/en/