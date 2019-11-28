Log in
Compare Tablet Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Best Savings on Tablets from Samsung, Amazon, Apple & More Identified by The Consumer Post

11/28/2019

Save on the Amazon Fire HD and Samsung Galaxy Tab at the Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 sale with our round-up of the best tablet Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals

In search of the best tablet deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019? Deals researchers at The Consumer Post have found the best savings on tablets for adults, teens and kids like the Nabi DreamTab. Links to the best live deals are listed below.

Best Tablet deals:

Save up to 52% on Windows, Samsung, Android, Apple iPad and LeapFrog kids tablets at Walmart - check the latest deals on top-rated Android and Apple tablets at Walmart

Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch for $0/mo. - Tab A 10.1” $0/mo after $14.17/mo. Available at Sprint.com

Save up to 40% on a wide range of Apple iPads at Walmart - check the latest price drops on iPad Pro, Air & Mini at Walmart

Save up to 30% on Samsung Galaxy Tab A, S6, S4 & E Lite tablets - at Walmart

Save up to 54% on a wide range of tablets at Amazon - check the latest prices on best-selling Amazon Fire tablets, Samsung Galaxy Tabs, Android tablets & Nabi DreamTab tablets for kids

Save on Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Book2 & more Galaxy Tab devices at Sprint.com

Save up to 78% off on Apple iPads (latest 7th Gen models) - get a brand new iPad for as little as $99.99 at Sprint.com

Get the newest iPad for $0/mo. (one week only) - available at Sprint. iPad 7th Gen 32GB $0/mo. after $19.17/mo. credit, applied within 2 bills.

iPad 6th Gen for $99.99 - for a limited time get the Apple iPad 6th Generation for just $99.99 at Sprint. While supplies last.

Save up to 46% on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad Mini tablets at Amazon - featuring savings on the latest 2019 iPad tablets with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB & 1TB storage

Save up to 66% on Samsung Galaxy Tab tablets at Amazon - Samsung’s top-rated Android tablets have a thin design, long battery life, immersive display and many are compatible with a precision pen

Save up to $70 on Amazon Fire HD & Fire kids tablets at Amazon - Prime shipping and a one year warranty available on select versions

Save up to $80 on nabi kids tablets - on sale now at Amazon

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. Check out Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Tablets are no longer as popular as they once were but there remains a demand for them. Apple iPads are especially on trend but Android users have options in the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 and Amazon Fire HD 8. Thin and light, the Tab S2 rivals the iPad Air 2. The Fire HD 8 also has Alexa-support built-in. For a child-friendly tablet, the discontinued Nabi series is still available on Amazon.

When does the Black Friday sale start and end at Amazon and Walmart? Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 take place on November 29th and December 2nd, respectively.

Amazon’s “Countdown to Black Friday” usually rolls out deals as early as the first week of November. These offers last until Black Friday Deals Week, which sees new deals being added hourly through Cyber Monday. Walmart is also kicking off the holiday shopping fever early this year. The retailer’s Early Deals Drop, an online promotion which started on October 25, offers savings on select items under several categories such as electronics, apparel, home essentials and more. Walmart’s Black Friday sale usually kicks off on the evening of Thanksgiving (November 28), with online deals starting on Wednesday evening (November 27).

Shoppers can typically find special holiday offers at all big-box retailers until Cyber Monday. Amazon gives their customers even more time to shop though, with their Cyber Monday Deals Week lasting until the next weekend, on December 8.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.


