Compare The Best 4K TV Black Friday 2019 Deals: Top Sharp, Sony, Samsung & LG 4K HDR TV Sales Reviewed by Spending Lab

Compare all the best 4K TV deals for Black Friday 2019. Experts at Spending Lab have found the best LG, Sony, Sharp and Samsung 4K HDR TV deals and are listing them below.
Best 4K TV deals:
Save up to 62% on a wide range of 4K TVs at Walmart - including discounts on best-selling TCL, LG, Samsung and Vizio TVs
Save up to $300 on best-selling 55-inch 4K TVs at Walmart - check live prices on popular 55-inch HDR TVs from Toshiba, Sony, TCL, Insignia and other top brands
Save up to 58% on 65-inch 4K TVs at Walmart
Save up to $752 on top rated 4K TVs at Amazon - check live prices on 43 inch, 55 inch, 65 inch & 70 inch Smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sharp & more
Save up to 50% on a wide range of Samsung Smart TVs at Walmart - check the latest deals on 4K TVs, LED TVs & save up to $800 on Samsung televisions
Save up to 57% on LG 4K TVs at Walmart - check live prices on highly rated LG OLED & LED TVs, NanoCell TVs and more 4K Ultra HD and HDR TV models
Save up to 28% on a wide range of 4K TV models at B&H Photo Video - check deals on top offerings from popular TV brands
Best TV deals:
Black Friday sales run for a limited time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Black Friday home page. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The difference between the displays of a 4K TV and ordinary LED Smart TVs can only be seen on bigger screens. A 55 inch or 65 inch Samsung 4K HDR TV is better than a 40 inch TV of the same model. This is also the same for other Smart TV brands like LG and Sharp.
What store has the best deals on Black Friday? The widest product selection for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals this year can be found on Amazon and Walmart.
In 2018, Internet Retailer revealed that Amazon.com generated 29% of online sales made over Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. During Black Friday last year Amazon shoppers enjoyed free shipping on all their products regardless of the total purchase amount.
Walmart also had a strong online performance during the Black Friday shopping period last year, as its website drew around 132 million shoppers throughout the annual event.
