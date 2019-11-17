Compare The Best Apple MacBook Deals for Black Friday 2019: Top Early Apple MacBook Pro & Air Sales Reviewed by Saver Trends

Save on Apple MacBook deals during Black Friday 2019 with our up-to-date guide to the best early Apple MacBook Air & Pro laptops deals

The best early MacBook deals for Black Friday 2019 have been rounded up by the team at Saver Trends. Links to the top early Apple MacBook 13-inch, 15-inch and brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro 2019 deals for shoppers this year are listed below.

Best MacBook deals:

Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time.

With its MacBook line of products, Apple successfully combines performance power and premium style in a laptop. The best Mac laptop on the market is the 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro 2019 with two Thunderbolt 3 ports and faster graphics processing than the Apple MacBook Air. The 15-inch model of the MacBook Pro is 30 percent faster in compiling codes or rendering videos.

How long do Amazon and Walmart run their Black Friday deals? Black Friday and Cyber Monday always take place the weekend after Thanksgiving. Since this year’s Thanksgiving falls on November 28th, Black Friday is on November 29th and Cyber Monday follows three days later on December 2nd.

Amazon shoppers should keep an eye on Amazon’s deals for several weeks before Black Friday as they normally start in early November. As the four-day sales weekend approaches, Amazon releases new deals every hour. Starting October 25th, Walmart is offering customers significant discounts on a variety of products such as electronics, furniture and toys. Walmart’s Early Deals Drop runs until the end of November. Walmart normally starts its doorbuster deals in thousands of stores in the US on Thanksgiving Day, November 28th. However, online shoppers can expect the retail giant to start dropping online deals on November 27th.

Shoppers can take advantage of Black Friday savings until Cyber Monday. Amazon takes it a step further than other big-box retailers by stretching Cyber Monday to last another week.

