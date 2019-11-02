Log in
Compare The Best DJI Black Friday 2019 Deals: Top Early DJI Mavic Pro, Air, Spark & Phantom Sales Reviewed by Saver Trends

0
11/02/2019 | 07:02am EDT

Compare the best early Black Friday DJI drone deals for 2019 and save on the Mavic Pro, Spark, Air and Phantom models.

Early DJI Black Friday 2019 deals are underway. The online sales team at Saver Trends have compared the best early DJI drones and accessories deals for shoppers. Their top picks are listed below.

Best DJI deals:

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

DJI drones hover above the rest of the market with their user-friendly controls and impressive aerial photography capabilities. Portable quadcopters such as the Mavic Pro and Mavic Air allow drone enthusiasts to take breathtaking photos from high altitudes. Aerial imaging professionals can look into the DJI Phantom series for sharper high definition videos, while newcomers and casual hobbyists can try the more beginner-friendly and affordable DJI Spark.

When does Black Friday 2019 take place this year? Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year will land on November 29 and December 2, respectively.

Black Friday on Amazon is a month-long affair this year. A ‘Countdown to Black Friday’ promotion begins introducing daily deals as early as the first of November. Once Black Friday Deals Week begins new deals are added hourly, lasting until the first week of December. Holiday specials also arrive very early at Walmart this year, with an Early Deals Drop offering savings on kitchen equipment, children’s toys and more starting on October 25. Online deal hunters get a headstart at Walmart, with holiday offers normally appearing on the retailer’s website the night before Thanksgiving. The launch of in-store deals usually occurs the next day.

Retailers have been extending Black Friday deals longer each year. Amazon’s deals run the longest, with their Cyber Monday Deals Week continuing the holiday shopping sales a further week.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
