Compare The Best Headphones Black Friday 2019 Deals: Top Early Sennheiser, Jaybird, Skullcandy, Bose, Beats & Sony Headphones Sales Reviewed by Deal Tomato

Compare all the best early headphones & earphones deals for Black Friday 2019.
Best Headphones deals:
-
Save up to 67% on Beats by Dre Solo3, Studio3 & Pill+ headphones and speakers at Amazon - save on top-rated Beats wireless headphones and speakers
-
Save up to 46% off on Bose wireless noise canceling headphones, speakers, soundbars & music systems at Amazon - check live prices on Bose QuietComfort 35 , Headphones 700, SoundSport & SoundLink headphones, soundbars & speakers
-
Save up to $180 on Skullcandy, Sennheiser & Jaybird headphones at Amazon - save on a wide range of best-selling wireless headphones and earbuds
-
Save up to 60% on Sennheiser wireless noise-canceling headphones & earphones at Amazon - check live prices on Sennheiser HD, PXC, Momentum and CX 300S wireless earbuds and headphones
-
Save up to 68% on a wide range of Sony wireless Bluetooth & noise canceling headphones at Amazon - check live prices on best-selling WH-1000XM3 & 1000-XM2 noise canceling headphones
-
Save up to 50% on Jaybird wireless headphones & earbuds at Amazon - check live prices on the best-selling Jaybird Run, Freedom, X2 Sport, Vista and more
-
Save up to 60% off on JBL Charge & Flip Bluetooth speakers, JBL Boomboxes, soundbars & wireless headphones - at the JBL online store
-
Save on Sennheiser, Audio-Technica, Beyerdynamic & Bose headphones at the Guitar Center online store
-
Save on select headphones, speakers & soundbars at Walmart - including deals on Bose, Beats, Sony, JBL & Sonos audio gear
Wireless earbuds are the leading trend in personal audio devices this year, with numerous brands offering premium quality headphones aimed at a highly mobile audience. Though popular brands such as Bose and Beats currently lead the market, others such as Sennheiser, Jaybird, and Skullcandy are quickly catching up with their own impressive devices aimed at different price segments, giving consumers a healthier competition in choosing which wireless headphones to wear when on the go.
When did people start using the term Black Friday and why? The weekend following Thanksgiving Day was traditionally a period when retail stores would offer large discounts on items to welcome the start of the Christmas shopping season. The boosted sales retailers receive starting on the Friday after Thanksgiving was enough to put retailers ‘into the black’, thus forming the basis for Black Friday.
