Compare The Best Smart Home Black Friday 2019 Deals: Top Early Blink, August Home, Lorex & WeMo Smart Home Sales Reviewed by The Consumer Post

Compare the latest early Black Friday 2019 smart home deals and enjoy instant savings on Blink, Ecobee, Lorex, WeMO & Smartthings security cameras, smart locks & more smart home devices

What are the best Black Friday smart home deals of 2019? The Consumer Post monitor savings on Ecobee, Blink, Lorex, Smartthings & WeMo over Black Friday and are sharing their top early picks for shoppers below.

Best Smart Home deals:

Black Friday deals are time sensitive. Check out Amazon’s Black Friday sale page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Home automation systems continue to rise in popularity as more and more homes experience the benefits of having connected devices that improve security and safety while being easy and convenient to use. Numerous new companies, such as Blink, ecobee, August, Lorex, Wemo, SmartThings, Honeywell, and TP-Link, are entering the smart home industry to challenge the established brands with innovative features and more affordable products. With such a large competitive playing field, shoppers are able to find the best value products for their budget, especially during shopping holidays such as Black Friday.

What store has the best deals on Black Friday? Amazon and Walmart headline this year’s biggest Black Friday and Cyber Monday events, with thousands of items across nearly every department being offered at considerably discounted prices.

Online shoppers purchased an astounding one million toys and 700,000 fashion items from Amazon.com during the first 9 hours of Black Friday 2018. Amazon Black Friday shoppers are able to shop deals across every department and new deals are added on a daily basis.

Market research company eMarketer predicts that Walmart’s online revenue will grow by 33% by the end of this year. The retailer has recently taken Apple’s place as the third biggest e-commerce website in the US after Amazon and eBay.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191115005004/en/