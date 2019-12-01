Log in
Compare The Best Sunglasses Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Top Gucci, Ray Ban, Oakley & Burberry Designer Sunglasses Sales Reviewed by Deal Stripe

12/01/2019

Sales experts review the top Cyber Monday sunglasses deals for shoppers in 2019

Compare all the best designer sunglasses deals for Cyber Monday 2019. Experts at Deal Stripe have found the best Ray-Ban, Burberry, Oakley, Gucci and Costa Del Mar luxury sunglasses deals and are listing them below.

Best Sunglasses deals:

Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. We recommend checking Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Sunglasses double as sun protection and fashion accessory. Top brands Ray Ban and Oakley are among the most recognizable names, with more luxury eyewear brands such as Chanel, Gucci, and Bulgari providing their own collections of premium sunglasses. Other brands specialize in other types of shades, such as Costa Del Mar's polarized sunglasses.

What should shoppers know about Cyber Monday? The Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday began being called Cyber Monday as retailers started extending their Black Friday sales into the next week by focusing on online deals. These deals include savings on new items as well as extensions of previous sales.

On Cyber Monday 2018, online sales were dominated by Amazon and Walmart with the two companies collectively generating over 80% of total online sales on that day.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
