Compare The Best Verizon, AT&T & Sprint Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Top Cell Phone Sales Reviewed by Saver Trends

11/30/2019 | 01:41pm EST

Our experts review the top Cyber Monday cell phone deals of 2019

The best Verizon, AT&T & Sprint deals for Cyber Monday 2019 have been rounded up by the team at Saver Trends. Links to the top smartphone deals for shoppers this year are listed below.

Best Verizon deals:

Best AT&T deals:

Best Sprint deals:

Cyber Monday sales are time limited. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The top four cellular network providers in the US are Verizon Wireless, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint. These telecoms companies offer the widest 4G LTE coverage as well as the latest smartphone models, including the Apple iPhone 11 and Android flagships such as Google Pixel 4, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and S10. Consumers can also opt for prepaid and no contract plans from Boost Mobile, MetroPCS, Xfinity, Cricket and Straight Talk.

Are there still deals to be found on Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday’s nickname is based on the emphasis placed on online deals after the Thanksgiving weekend. Active Black Friday deals are usually available through Cyber Monday, which also typically sees an influx of new deals focused on electronics and big-ticket items.

Cyber Monday in 2018 was Amazon's most lucrative sales event ever at the time.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
