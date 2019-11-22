Log in
Compare The Best Vitamix Black Friday 2019 Deals: Top Early Vitamix 7500, 5200, 750 & A3500 Blender Sales Reviewed by Deal Stripe

11/22/2019

Save on Vitamix blender deals during Black Friday 2019 with our up-to-date guide to the best early professional and commercial grade blender deals

The best early Vitamix deals for Black Friday 2019 have been rounded up by the team at Deal Stripe. Links to the top early Vitamix A3500, 7500, 5300, 5200 & 750 blender deals for shoppers this year are listed below.

Best Vitamix deals:

Black Friday sales are time limited. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday page and Walmart Deal Drop page. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Vitamix is a trusted brand of commercial blenders offering durable performance at an affordable price. Its latest product, the Vitamix a3500 is featured with five blending programs for smoothies, frozen desserts, spread, hot soups, and self-cleaning. Its Vitamix 5200 and 5300 can also perform professional level blending due to their aircraft-quality blades. When it comes to portability, the best choices are the Vitamix 750 and 7500 for their slender design.

How did the term ‘Black Friday’ start? Black Friday is infamous for the shopping frenzy caused by large discounts offered by nearly every retail outlet during the Thanksgiving weekend. The name is said to derive from this day of traffic jams, jammed city streets and general mayhem.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.


