Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Compare The Best Weighted Blanket Black Friday 2019 Deals: Top Early Walmart, Kohl's & JCPenney Weighted Blanket Sales Reviewed by The Consumer Post

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/24/2019 | 04:41pm EST

A review of the best early weighted blanket Black Friday 2019 deals right now, featuring the top 25 lb, 20 lb, 15 lb & 12 lb weighted blanket sales

Early weighted blanket Black Friday deals for 2019 are live now. Compare the best early Kohl’s, JCPenney, Walmart and Amazon weighted blanket deals by clicking the links below.

Best Weighted Blanket deals:

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. Check out Amazon’s Black Friday sale page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Weighted blankets are now making a name for itself in the market as it promises to lessen anxiety and improve overall sleep. Basically, it is a regular blanket stuffed with small objects such as plastic beads, pellets, and cotton. Usual weight variations are 12 lb, 15 lb, 20 lb, and 25 lb, although there are also lighter variations for children.

When did people start using the term Black Friday and why? Originally a term used to describe the high volume of shoppers and resulting accidents during chaotic sales, Black Friday now describes the sales period around late November when stores offer a large number of impressive deals.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:53pKAZIA THERAPEUTICS : GDC-0084 SNO poster
PU
04:53pIMF BENTHAM : European Investment Completion
PU
04:53pAVENTUS : AVN AGM 2019 - Addresses and Presentation
PU
04:53pPAS : Results of AGM
PU
04:53pACTINOGEN MEDICAL : ACW 2019 AGM Chairman's Address
PU
04:53pPOWERHOUSE VENTURES : Chairman's Presentation to AGM
PU
04:51pMEDICINES : Novartis to buy U.S. biotech The Medicines Co. for $9.7 billion
RE
04:48pATLAS ARTERIA : successfully completes institutional offer
PU
04:48pPRO PAC PACKAGING : 2019 Annual General Meeting Presentation
PU
04:48pCIMIC : CIMICs CPB CONTRACTORS PREFERRED FOR PERTH METRONET
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Nears Deal to Acquire Tiffany for $16.3 Billion -..
2Saudi central bank says Aramco IPO not causing liquidity issues for banks
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Proposes Unusual Dual-Plane Trajectories to Cut Airliner Emissions
4FRANCE'S LVMH CLOSE TO BUYING TIFFANY AFTER SWEETENING OFFER: sources
5Saudi Aramco markets IPO in Dubai after approaching Kuwait fund

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group