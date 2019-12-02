Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Compare the Best Fishing Gear Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: List of Fishing Rod, Fish Finder & Fly Fishing Gear & Accessories Sales Reviewed by Deal Tomato

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 07:31am EST

Cyber Monday experts share the best fishing gear deals for shoppers in 2019

Fishing Cyber Monday deals for 2019 are live now. Compare the best fish finder, fishing rod, fish diner and fly fishing gear, clothing and accessories deals by clicking the links below.

Best fishing gear deals:

Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. Check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The right fishing gear makes fly fishing and other kinds of angling more fun. Among the top fishing rods for travelling is the Browning Fishing Safari Travel Spinning Rod. Meanwhile, a fish finder uses sonar to locate the fish so anglers know where to cast their rods. Lowrance HOOK2 7x is equipped with WiFi and numerous preloaded maps, making it one of the best fish finders available on the market.

Are Cyber Monday deals still offered by retailers? Cyber Monday, which takes place on the Monday after Black Friday, was first conceived to motivate people to shop online after the big Black Friday sales. Shoppers can take advantage of deep discounts on gadgets, electronics and home products throughout Cyber Monday.

In 2018, Cyber Monday made more money for online retailers than ever before. Sales totaled $7.9 billion for the annual online sales event.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:50aZIJIN MINING : Announcement in relation to Amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company
PU
07:50a$48 BILLION AND COUNTING : UN report reveals estimated revenue loss by Palestine from 2000 to 2017 due to occupation
PU
07:50aMELBOURNE ENTERPRISES : Profit warning
PU
07:50aLITHIA MOTORS : Announces Proposed Senior Notes Offering
BU
07:46aHUSKY ENERGY : lowers capital spending for next two years
RE
07:46aCytoSorbents to Present at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
PR
07:46aNCL Corporation Ltd. Announces Proposed $565,000,000 Senior Notes Offering
GL
07:46aXenon Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Provide Corporate Update on License and Collaboration Agreement with Neurocrine Biosciences
AQ
07:45aSaudi Arabia wants OPEC+ to deepen oil cuts due to Aramco IPO
RE
07:45aLOGAN PROPERTY : Unaudited operating data for november 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL 'STALLED BECAUSE OF HONG KONG LEGISLATION': Axios
2FRESNILLO PLC : FRESNILLO : Capital Markets Day
3LSL PROPERTY SERVICES PLC : LSL PROPERTY SERVICES : Trading Update - 2019 Expectations Unchanged
4ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : Positive Phase III Results for Genentech's Satralizumab in Neuromyelitis Optica Spe..
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : Many firms have no contingency plans should U.S.-China trade war worsen - D..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group