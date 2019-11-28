Log in
Compare the Best LEGO Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals for 2019: LEGO Harry Potter, Star Wars, Friends, Dimensions, & BOOST Kit Deals Shared by The Consumer Post

11/28/2019 | 03:11pm EST

Comparison of the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday LEGO toy deals for 2019, including LEGO Dimensions packs, Star Wars BOOST Droid Commander set, Harry Potter & Friends playset savings

What are the top Black Friday & Cyber Monday LEGO deals for 2019? Deals experts at The Consumer Post have compared savings on Star Wars, Friends and Harry Potter playsets, BOOST building kits, Dimensions packs and more LEGO toys and are listing the best live deals below.

Best LEGO deals:

Save up to 34% on a wide-range of LEGO toys & sets at Walmart - check live prices on shoppers’ favorite sets such as LEGO Boost Creative Tool Boxes, Harry Potter, Friends, Star Wars & Dimensions

Save up to 25% on select LEGO Dimensions, Star Wars & more LEGO toys at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on more LEGO favorites including Friend, Harry Potter & more

Save on LEGO Boost kits at Amazon - check live prices on Boost best-sellers such as the Creative Toolboxes & the Star Wars Boost Droid Commander sets

Save up to 20% on LEGO Harry Potter toy sets at Walmart

Save up to 25% on LEGO Star Wars building sets & minifigures at Walmart

Save up to 28% on LEGO Dimensions video games at Walmart

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

LEGO is a toy company that developed the famous plastic bricks which are commonly interlocked to create a structure or figure. Their toys, such as the LEGO Friends and LEGO Dimensions, are helpful in stimulating a child’s imagination while enhancing their creativity. With constant product innovation, the company was able to incorporate robotics in its toys and eventually came up with the LEGO BOOST and Start Wars BOOST: Droid Commander.

What store has the best deals on Black Friday? The two retailers leading this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping holidays are Amazon and Walmart.

Last year Amazon.com sold over 180 million products over the five days from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday. Amazon makes their customers’ shopping experience easy and convenient by providing gift recommendations for every demographic along with impressive customer support.

Last year, both Walmart and Amazon experienced considerable online growth during the two-day period encompassing Thanksgiving and Black Friday, with a year-over-year increase in total online revenues of 23% and 25% respectively.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
