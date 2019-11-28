Log in
Compare the Best Michael Kors Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2019): List of Michael Kors Watch, Smartwatch, Handbag & Purse Savings Shared by Deal Stripe

11/28/2019 | 05:51am EST

Money-saving experts have found the best Michael Kors Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals, including Michael Kors handbag, purse, smartwatch, watch & shoes deals

Find an updated list of Black Friday & Cyber Monday Michael Kors deals, featuring savings on a wide range of purses, handbags, watches, smartwatches, shoes and more. Links to deals are listed below and provided by the Black Friday & Cyber Monday team at Deal Stripe.

Best Michael Kors deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales are time limited. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Michael Kors is a popular brand for watches, accessories, jewelry, fragrance, footwear and ready-to-wear apparel for both men and women. A purse from this luxury brand can immediately add life to an otherwise boring outfit. Their wide range of handbags includes satchels, totes, backpacks, crossbody, and shoulder bags. The brand offers a collection that boasts of variety. One can choose from an assortment of silhouettes, straps and styles that matches their personal preference.

What’s so special about Black Friday deals? Black Friday offers are much-awaited deals providing savings on a wide range of product categories. In 2016, Walmart marked their products with an average discount of 36.6% over the shopping holiday, with electronics and accessories offered at an even higher average discount of 39.3% (Profitero).

More and more shoppers prefer shopping online rather than braving the traffic and long lines in brick-and-mortar shops during Black Friday. In 2018, the National Retail Federation reported that 41.4 million people shopped online, 17.6% more than the 34.7 million who shopped exclusively in stores.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
