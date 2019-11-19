Compare the Best Patio Furniture Black Friday 2019 Deals: Early Heater, Shed, Fire Pit & Other Patio Furniture Deals Listed by Spending Lab

We’re listing the top early patio furniture Black Friday deals for 2019, featuring savings on a wide range of patio furniture including sheds, fire pits, heaters, & dining set

Best patio furniture deals:

● Save up to $350 on top-rated patio furniture at Amazon - check live prices on best-selling patio chairs, tables, bar sets, dining sets, conversation sets, bistro sets, cushions & accessories

● Save up to 40% on a wide range of patio furniture at Walmart.com - save on popular furniture sets and pieces from Better Homes & Gardens, Belham Living, Coral Coast and more top brands

● Save up to $350 on Rubbermaid, Suncast, Arrow & Keter sheds at Amazon - check live prices on plastic, resin & galvanized steel outdoor storage for lawn equipment and backyard tools

● Save up to 38% on best-selling storage sheds at Walmart.com - check deals on weather-resistant vertical & horizontal sheds for patio accessories, garden supplies & pool equipment

● Save up to 33% on Hiland, AmazonBasics & Dr. Infrared patio heaters at Amazon - save on highly rated electric, propane, gas & wood outdoor heaters

● Save up to 52% on patio heaters & heat lamps at Walmart.com - check live prices on wall-mounted, hanging, standing & portable backyard heaters

● Save up to 31% on metal, stone & ceramic fire pits at Amazon - check live prices on propane, charcoal & wood-burning fire pits with BBQ cooking grills and flame-retardant lids

● Save up to 46% on fire pits and outdoor fireplaces at Walmart.com - save on Mainstays, Axxonn, Best Choice Products & Sun Joe fire pits

An outdoor heat source enables users to stay outside for longer even during the fall months. Either a patio heater or fire pit makes a worthwhile addition to any backyard. A patio heater requires less maintenance than a fire pit and can heat wider areas. However, a fire pit allows for roasting marshmallows and looks better with a rustic backyard shed.

How much do prices drop on Black Friday? Both in-store and online shoppers can find Black Friday deals in every department. In 2016, e-commerce analyst Profitero reported that Walmart offered an average of 36.6% off on items during the holiday shopping weekend.

Shoppers can find the best Black Friday deals online. Every year, more people continue to switch to online shopping to avoid the stress of traveling into stores during the busy holiday weekend.

