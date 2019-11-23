Log in
Compare the Best Ride-On Toys Black Friday Deals 2019: Early Rocking Horse, Go Kart, Little Tikes, Razor & Power Wheels Sales Rounded Up by The Consumer Post

11/23/2019 | 07:11am EST

Deals experts compare the best early ride-on toy deals for Black Friday 2019, featuring savings on rocking horses, go karts & Little Tikes, Power Wheels & Razor ride-on toys

Early ride-on toys Black Friday 2019 deals are here. Find the latest early savings on Little Tikes rocking horses, Power Wheels Dune Racers and Razor Electric Go Karts and Dirt Quad ride-on toys listed below by the deals experts at The Consumer Post.

Best Ride-on Toys deals:

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Ride-on toys can range from a rocking horse to a parent push car, ensuring options for kids of all ages. Featuring a 12-volt battery and max speeds of 5 mph, the Power Wheels Dune Racer is a powerful ride for children aged 3 to 7 years. The Little Tikes Go and Grow Lil Rollin Giraffe toy grows with kids, thanks to an adjustable seat. For little adventure seekers, a Go Kart or Razor Electric Quad is worth looking at.

What’s the story behind the term ‘Black Friday’? The deals offered during the annual shopping holiday after Thanksgiving would lead to shoppers flocking en masse to stores, often causing major vehicle and foot traffic. This significant flurry of customers has given rise to the name Black Friday.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
