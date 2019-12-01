Compare the Best Roku & TV Streaming Device Cyber Monday Deals 2019: Roku Ultra, NVIDIA SHIELD TV & Apple TV Streaming Media Player Sales Reviewed by Retail Egg

Compare the top Apple, NVIDIA & Roku streaming deals for Cyber Monday 2019. Find up-to-date savings on top-rated Roku Ultra, Roku Streaming Stick, NVIDIA SHIELD and Apple TV 4K streaming media players listed below by the deals team at Retail Egg.
Best Roku TV, NVIDIA SHIELD & Apple TV streaming deals:
Save up to 45% on Roku streaming sticks at Walmart - check the latest deals on Roku Ultra & Streaming Stick+ 4K media players
Save up to 33% on Roku TVs & streaming media players at Amazon - check live prices on the Roku Ultra, Streaming Stick Plus, Premiere, Express & TCL Roku TVs
Save up to 55% on Roku TVs at Walmart - including savings on top-rated 28 inch to 75 inch TCL, HiSense & JVC smart LED TVs
Save on NVIDIA Shield streaming media players at Amazon - check deals on the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro, Gaming Edition, Smart Home Edition & Portable models
Save up to 50% on Roku streaming media players at Roku.com - check deals on the Roku Ultra, Roku Streaming Stick+ & Roku Express
Save up to 52% on Roku Ultra streaming media players and bundle deals with JBL headphones at Amazon - the Roku Ultra can stream 4K, HDR & HD videos with DTS, Dolby & Dolby ATMOS audio
Save on Apple TV 4K, Apple TV (4th Gen) & Apple Remotes - save on Apple TV 4K & Apple TV 4th generation at Walmart
Roku offers the easiest way to TV streaming and watching videos online on the TV. The company provides affordable products that are cheaper than one of its main competitors' units, the NVIDIA Shield TV. For those who want streaming players, the Roku Ultra and the Roku Premiere are highly rated options. For portability, the Roku Streaming Stick and the Roku Streaming Stick Plus are good choices.
What should shoppers know about Cyber Monday? Top retail stores extend their post-Thanksgiving online sales until the Monday after Black Friday, leading to the evolution of the term Cyber Monday. Steep discounts are typically offered on high-ticket tech gadgets and electronics during Cyber Monday.
Ever since sales reached $1 billion in 2010, Cyber Monday has continued to be the biggest shopping event in the US.
