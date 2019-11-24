Log in
Compare the Best Snow Blower Black Friday 2019 Deals: Early Savings on 2-Stage & Single-Stage Corded & Cordless Snow Blowers Identified by The Consumer Post

11/24/2019

Our round-up of the best early corded & cordless snow blower deals for Black Friday 2019, featuring deals on 1-stage, 2-stage & 3-stage snow blowers

Here are the best early cordless & corded snow blower Black Friday 2019 deals. Save on 3-stage, 2-stage and 1-stage electric and gas snow blowers by checking out the deals listed below.

Best Snow Blower deals:

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. Check out Amazon’s Black Friday sale page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

A dual-stage snow blower is called as such because the process of removing snow involves two stages. The first stage is the breaking of snow so that they are transferred to the next stages in smaller pieces. The second stage uses an impeller to throw the snow away from the point of contact. Cordless snow blowers are also available for convenience and ease of movement.

Where does the term Black Friday come from? The term ‘Black Friday’ was originally coined by a Philadelphia policeman to describe the heavy traffic caused by throngs of shoppers hoping to take advantage of holiday sales the Friday after Thanksgiving. Today, Black Friday is the sales period around late November when holiday shoppers can enjoy attractive in-store and online deals offered by top retailers.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
