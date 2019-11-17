Log in
Compare the Best Soundbar Black Friday Deals for 2019: Early Bose, Samsung, Vizio & Sonos Soundbar Deals Rated by Consumer Walk

11/17/2019 | 08:11am EST

Compare the best early Black Friday soundbar deals for 2019 and save on Samsung, Bose, Vizio, Sonos soundbars & home theater speaker systems

Here’s the best early soundbar and home theater system deals for Black Friday 2019. The list below contains links to the best early Bose, Samsung, Sonos and Vizio soundbar and home theater audio system Black Friday deals, as identified by the team of researchers at Consumer Walk.

Best Soundbar deals:

Black Friday sales are time limited. We recommend checking Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for their full range of live deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Smart TVs should be paired with immersive soundbars that can produce crisp dialogue, deep bass, and clear music. Bose is known for producing room-filling sound and quality audio. Vizio offers the best value for their products. Meanwhile, Samsung is catching up with huge market sales that are often bundled with their Smart TVs.

How do retailers decide on Black Friday sales? Both brick-and-mortar stores and online retailers offer discounts on thousands of items during Black Friday. On average, shoppers can save 20% on in-store deals and 24% on online deals, according to personal finance website The Balance.

Black Friday shoppers continue to shift away from physical stores every year due to the convenience and better deals offered by online retailers. In 2018, around half of all holiday shoppers confirmed they preferred shopping for deals online instead of driving to a retail outlet, according to Deloitte. In contrast, only 36% continued to favor in-store purchases over online spending.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
