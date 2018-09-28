Log in
Compass Care, LLC : Named One of the 2018 Best Workplaces for Aging Services by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

09/28/2018 | 08:31pm CEST

Great Place to Work and FORTUNE have honored CompassCare as one of the 2018 Best Workplaces for Aging Services. The ranking considered employee surveys that represents more than 162,000 employees working for companies in the Aging Services industry. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 50 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings are based on employees’ feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization. CompassCare took the 9th spot on the list.

“CompassCare is extremely proud to be recognized by our people for creating one of the best workplaces in Aging Services,” said Stephen Limpe, Co-founder, President and CEO. “I am also delighted that we had an outstanding participation rate of 100 percent.”

“It is a testament to all our employees for establishing a culture that is inclusive, inviting and supportive. We truly value our company’s greatest asset … our people,” added David Goodman, Co-Founder, SVP and CFO.

The Best Workplaces for Aging Services stands out for excelling in the industry’s rapidly-changing marketplace. CompassCare has enhanced its workplace culture by investing in its employees through a variety of methods such as developing a proprietary training program called CompassCare Works™ developed by professors from Cornell University.

“The aging services industry is rapidly growing and with aging Baby Boomers, consumer preferences are changing even more dramatically. Companies need to adapt their organizations and offerings to remain competitive,” said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Organizations like CompassCare stand out from the crowd, intentionally growing their businesses by creating great places to work.”

The Best Workplaces for Aging Services is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. CompassCare also was certified a “Great Place to Work” by Activated Insights in 2018.

About Compass Care, LLC:

CompassCare is a private duty homecare company. We are dedicated to helping older adults live independently and safely at home where the security and comfort of familiar surroundings can enhance the quality of life. We provide peace of mind to our clients and their families through our 360-degree assessment process, the development of a comprehensive care plan, and by offering compassionate care and high-quality in-home support services. Founded by a world-renowned geriatrician and managed by gerontologists, our leadership has contributed directly to the scientific literature on care for older adults and our clients are all afforded that expertise in their homes. Empowering Independence®. (www.CareWhenYouNeedIt.com)

About the Best Workplaces for Aging Services

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey feedback representing more than 162,000 employees working at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising®, its SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust, high-performance culture.

Read our new book: “A Great Place to Work for All: Better for Business, Better for People, Better for the World.” Learn more on LinkedInTwitterFacebook and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2018
