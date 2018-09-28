Compass Care, LLC : Named One of the 2018 Best Workplaces for Aging Services by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

Great Place to Work and FORTUNE have honored CompassCare as one of the 2018
Best Workplaces for Aging Services. The ranking considered employee
surveys that represents more than 162,000 employees working for
companies in the Aging Services industry. Great Place to Work, a global
people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 50 elements
of team members’ experience on the job. These included the extent to
which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are
treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie
there is among the team. Rankings are based on employees’ feedback and
reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are
or what they do for the organization. CompassCare took the 9th
spot on the list.
“CompassCare is extremely proud to be recognized by our people for
creating one of the best workplaces in Aging Services,” said Stephen
Limpe, Co-founder, President and CEO. “I am also delighted that we had
an outstanding participation rate of 100 percent.”
“It is a testament to all our employees for establishing a culture that
is inclusive, inviting and supportive. We truly value our company’s
greatest asset … our people,” added David Goodman, Co-Founder, SVP and
CFO.
The Best Workplaces for Aging Services stands out for excelling in the
industry’s rapidly-changing marketplace. CompassCare has enhanced its
workplace culture by investing in its employees through a variety of
methods such as developing a proprietary training program called
CompassCare Works™ developed by professors from Cornell
University.
“The aging services industry is rapidly growing and with aging Baby
Boomers, consumer preferences are changing even more dramatically.
Companies need to adapt their organizations and offerings to remain
competitive,” said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work.
“Organizations like CompassCare stand out from the crowd, intentionally
growing their businesses by creating great places to work.”
The Best Workplaces for Aging Services is one of a series
of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee
feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. CompassCare
also was certified a “Great Place to Work” by Activated Insights in 2018.
About Compass Care, LLC:
CompassCare is a private duty homecare company. We are dedicated to
helping older adults live independently and safely at home where the
security and comfort of familiar surroundings can enhance the quality of
life. We provide peace of mind to our clients and their families through
our 360-degree assessment process, the development of a comprehensive
care plan, and by offering compassionate care and high-quality in-home
support services. Founded by a world-renowned geriatrician and managed
by gerontologists, our leadership has contributed directly to the
scientific literature on care for older adults and our clients are all
afforded that expertise in their homes. Empowering Independence®. (www.CareWhenYouNeedIt.com)
About the Best Workplaces for Aging Services
Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven
methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey feedback
representing more than 162,000 employees working at Great Place to
Work-Certified organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work
Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with
FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.
About Great Place to Work
Great
Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that
helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace
culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising®, its
SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to
the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust,
high-performance culture.
Read our new book: “A
Great Place to Work for All: Better for Business, Better for People,
Better for the World.” Learn more on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
