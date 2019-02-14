Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Compass Gold : Follow-Up Drilling Completed at Ouassada

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 09:32am EST

Toronto, Ontario, February 14, 2019 -Compass Gold Corp. (TSX-V: CVB) (Compass or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the second phase of bedrock drilling on the Ouassada exploration permit on its Sikasso Property in Southern Mali.

Highlights

  • One diamond and three reverse circulation (RC) drill holes totalling 607 meters (m) have been completed on the Farabakoura artisanal workings
  • Drilling has intersected a mineralized structure identified by previous RC drilling in December 2018
  • Assays are pending, and information from the drilling will be used to further aid in modelling a comprehensive ground IP survey scheduled to start next week to cover 14 untested targets on Ouassada

Compass CEO, Larry Phillips, commented, 'I'm pleased to report that our follow-up drilling at Ouassada has been completed and we're awaiting the assay results. In the meantime, we will start our ground induced polarization (IP) survey over the fourteen, previously identified targets. The results of this second phase of ground IP will be used to help focus additional bedrock drilling in late Q1 and early Q2.'

Click here to read full release

Disclaimer

Compass Gold Corporation published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 14:31:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:53aFORM 8.3 - AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS : Stride gaming plc
GL
09:52aNissan and Renault reaffirm alliance, but avoid talk of Nissan chairmanship
RE
09:52aIRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : Dear Iridium, #flarewell
PU
09:52aCORMEDIX : Announces fda meeting update
PU
09:52aFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K pdf
PU
09:52aSOCIETE GENERALE : Corporate & Investment Banking appoints Olivier Biraud Senior Banker
PU
09:52aEGETAEPPER A/S : Announcement of delisting of egetæpper a/s
AQ
09:52aEROS INTERNATIONAL : Now and Jean-Claude Biguine India Collaborate to Offer an Immersive Experience to All Beauty and Entertainment Enthusiasts
BU
09:51aINCAP CORPORATION : Estonian President visited Incap's electronics factory in Kuressaare
GL
09:51aWorkday Ranks #4 on Fortune's List of 100 Best Companies to Work For
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANONE : Nestle's overhaul starts to pay off as growth accelerates
2MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC : MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : sees progress as revenue beats guidance
3NESTLÉ : NESTLE : Nestlé reports full-year results for 2018
4RENAULT : RENAULT : 2018 Profit Slumped; Maintains Dividend
5ASTRAZENECA : AstraZeneca 4Q Net Profit Fell; Sees Product Sales Growth in 2019

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.