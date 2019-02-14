Compass Gold : Follow-Up Drilling Completed at Ouassada

Toronto, Ontario, February 14, 2019 -Compass Gold Corp. (TSX-V: CVB) (Compass or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the second phase of bedrock drilling on the Ouassada exploration permit on its Sikasso Property in Southern Mali.

Highlights

One diamond and three reverse circulation (RC) drill holes totalling 607 meters (m) have been completed on the Farabakoura artisanal workings

Drilling has intersected a mineralized structure identified by previous RC drilling in December 2018

Assays are pending, and information from the drilling will be used to further aid in modelling a comprehensive ground IP survey scheduled to start next week to cover 14 untested targets on Ouassada

Compass CEO, Larry Phillips, commented, 'I'm pleased to report that our follow-up drilling at Ouassada has been completed and we're awaiting the assay results. In the meantime, we will start our ground induced polarization (IP) survey over the fourteen, previously identified targets. The results of this second phase of ground IP will be used to help focus additional bedrock drilling in late Q1 and early Q2.'

