Compass Gold : Ground Geophysics Identifies Potential Structures Under Ouassada Artisanal Workings

Additional Drilling Planned to Determine Extent of Zone

Toronto, Ontario, March 26, 2019 -Compass Gold Corp. (TSX-V: CVB) (Compass or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the results of detailed ground geophysics performed on the Ouassada exploration permit on its Sikasso Property in Southern Mali.

Highlights

1,600 m long target structure has been identified by ground geophysics underlying three artisanal working areas at Farabakoura

Structure corresponds to gold mineralization identified in five bedrock drill holes

Additional structures also identified in Farabakoura area

Planning is underway for additional 1,000 m drill program around Farabakoura, and ground geophysical survey has started over coincident geophysical and geochemical targets on Ouassada and Faraba-Coura permits.

Compass CEO, Larry Phillips, said, 'Our recently completed ground geophysical surveys identified structures in the bedrock that correlated well with known zones of gold mineralization revealed from recent drilling, providing the latest support for our exploration efforts in this area. Next, we plan to initiate bedrock drilling as soon as possible to determine whether the structure is mineralized for the entire 1,600 m length that our ground geophysics has indicated the zone could extend.'

