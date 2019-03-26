Compass Gold : Ground Geophysics Identifies Potential Structures Under Ouassada Artisanal Workings

Additional Drilling Planned to Determine Extent of Zone
Toronto, Ontario, March 26, 2019 -Compass Gold Corp. (TSX-V: CVB) (Compass or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the results of detailed ground geophysics performed on the Ouassada exploration permit on its Sikasso Property in Southern Mali.
Highlights
1,600 m long target structure has been identified by ground geophysics underlying three artisanal working areas at Farabakoura
Structure corresponds to gold mineralization identified in five bedrock drill holes
Additional structures also identified in Farabakoura area
Planning is underway for additional 1,000 m drill program around Farabakoura, and ground geophysical survey has started over coincident geophysical and geochemical targets on Ouassada and Faraba-Coura permits.
Compass CEO, Larry Phillips, said, 'Our recently completed ground geophysical surveys identified structures in the bedrock that correlated well with known zones of gold mineralization revealed from recent drilling, providing the latest support for our exploration efforts in this area. Next, we plan to initiate bedrock drilling as soon as possible to determine whether the structure is mineralized for the entire 1,600 m length that our ground geophysics has indicated the zone could extend.'
