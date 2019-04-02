Compass Gold : Investor Conference Call & Review

Toronto, Ontario, April 2, 2019 -Compass Gold Corp. (TSX-V: CVB) (Compass or the Company) is pleased to announce that it will host a conference call to provide a review of the Company's recent activities, as well as its plans for further exploration at the Ouassada exploration permit on its Sikasso Property in Southern Mali.

Prior to the call, investors are invited to review the Company's latest news releases (http://compassgoldcorp.com/category/news/) as well as its Investor Presentation (http://compassgoldcorp.com/investor-presentation/

Compass CEO, Larry Phillips, said, 'The exciting exploration results that we recently announced have attracted significant attention to Compass, including the notice of many investors who had may not previously have been aware of our company. For all investors, we want to ensure that you understand what we have accomplished in the past 16 months and where we are going next. We hope that you will either join us on this call or go to our website afterwards to listen to the replay of this call.'

The call is scheduled for 12:15 pm Eastern Time on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019.

Select call-in details: Participant passcode: 121779

