Compass Offices : Announces New Flexible Office Space in Tokyo Expansion Plan

Compass Offices, a leading flexible office space provider in Asia Pacific, will launch the Ebisu Green Glass business centre in a move to expand its serviced offices network in Tokyo.

Ebisu Green Glass is located in Shibuya’s Ebisu business district, a location popular with local and international corporations for its accessibility and convenience.

The Tokyo Metro Ebisu Station and JR Ebisu Station is under 3 minutes’ walk from the door steps of the building, with Roppongi and Shibuya Stations only 1 stop away.

The building enjoys the sophistication of Ebisu, which is one of the best districts for trendy restaurants and high end residences. Landmarks such as the Yebisu Garden Place, Atre Ebisu shopping mall, and the Ebisu Yokocho alley are at walking distance, while hotels such as The Westin Tokyo and The Cerulean Tower Tokyu Hotel are close by.

Compass Offices business centre occupies the top four floors of Ebisu Green Glass. The contemporary designed private and secure flexible office spaces and meeting rooms receive plenty of natural light from their floor to ceiling windows.

The centre features an inviting Compass Habitat with lounge and coworking space that opens out to a relaxing outdoor terrace with city views.

“Ebisu’s popularity as a business address with its mature amenities motivates our choice for this new centre. The location is great for our corporate and professional clients who appreciate the modern and traditional culture mix unique to Ebisu,” said Compass Offices Chief Executive Officer Hans Leijten.

“We’re proud to make Ebisu Green Glass the latest addition to our network of over 40 centres, giving clients another great place to work.”

Compass Offices Ebisu Green Glass opens 1 May 2020. Enquiries are welcome.

About Compass Offices

At Compass Offices, we’re dedicated to providing inspiring workspaces supported by professional services that enable our customers to focus on what they do best. Our clientele includes Fortune 500 companies, growing start-ups, entrepreneurs, independent professionals and enterprise teams. Founded in 2009, Compass Offices has grown from its first business centre in Hong Kong, to encompass close to 40 centres in 9 cities and over 17,000 satisfied clients.

Our workspace philosophy combines affordability, scalability, technology and choice; all within a portfolio of flexible workspaces designed to make each centre a great place to work.

