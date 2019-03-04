Compass Offices : Expands to Sydney's Most In-Demand Area

Compass Offices, Hong Kong’s premier serviced
office and co-working
space provider, announces its further
expansion in Australia at the in-demand area of Barangaroo. The new
business centre is at the 21st floor of the Symantec
Building, located at 207
Kent Street.
For businesses in search of inspiring serviced offices, Sydney CBD is
one of the hardest places to find the perfect workspace. However, the
newly developing Barangaroo area has become Australia’s hottest hub for
financial and professional services.
A short walk from the gorgeous Barangaroo Waterfront, this unique Sydney
office space gives businesses a variety of options from open plan
workstations to private offices in all sizes. A flexible workspace
choice allows businesses to customise their space to meet all budgets
and needs.
Thoughtfully designed to help companies attract and retain top talent,
the Compass Offices Barangaroo site is located near King Street Wharf
and Darling Harbour with many of the external offices providing gorgeous
views of Darling Harbour, the Barangaroo Waterfront, and the Sydney
Harbour Bridge.
Clients can take a 3-minute walk to Wynyard Train Station, use major bus
stops within 300 meters, or enjoy a scenic stroll to the Barangaroo
Ferry terminal.
“To meet the ever-evolving needs of burgeoning businesses, our hybrid
workspaces combine an open and inviting business-casual habitat within a
professional and corporate environment,” says Hans Leijten, CEO of
Compass Offices, and adds, “We are very happy to see our sixth centre
opening in the Australian market. We continue to expand this innovative
concept to further locations, thus making it available to even more
businesses.”
About Compass Offices
At Compass
Offices, we’re dedicated to providing inspiring workspaces supported
by professional services which enable our customers to focus on what
they do best. Our clientele includes Fortune 500 companies, growing
start-ups, entrepreneurs, independent professionals and enterprise
teams. Founded in 2009, Compass Offices has grown from it’s first
business centre in Hong Kong, to encompass close to 40 centres in 9
cities and over 15,000 satisfied clients.
Our workspace philosophy combines affordability, scalability, technology
and choice; all within a portfolio of flexible workspaces designed to
make each centre a great place to work.
