Compass Offices : Expands to Sydney's Most In-Demand Area

03/04/2019 | 07:01pm EST

New Business Centre Opens Near Barangaroo Waterfront at 207 Kent Street

Compass Offices, Hong Kong’s premier serviced office and co-working space provider, announces its further expansion in Australia at the in-demand area of Barangaroo. The new business centre is at the 21st floor of the Symantec Building, located at 207 Kent Street.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005467/en/

To meet the ever-evolving needs of burgeoning businesses, our hybrid workspaces combine an open and ...

To meet the ever-evolving needs of burgeoning businesses, our hybrid workspaces combine an open and inviting business-casual habitat within a professional and corporate environment. (Photo: Business Wire)

For businesses in search of inspiring serviced offices, Sydney CBD is one of the hardest places to find the perfect workspace. However, the newly developing Barangaroo area has become Australia’s hottest hub for financial and professional services.

A short walk from the gorgeous Barangaroo Waterfront, this unique Sydney office space gives businesses a variety of options from open plan workstations to private offices in all sizes. A flexible workspace choice allows businesses to customise their space to meet all budgets and needs.

Thoughtfully designed to help companies attract and retain top talent, the Compass Offices Barangaroo site is located near King Street Wharf and Darling Harbour with many of the external offices providing gorgeous views of Darling Harbour, the Barangaroo Waterfront, and the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Clients can take a 3-minute walk to Wynyard Train Station, use major bus stops within 300 meters, or enjoy a scenic stroll to the Barangaroo Ferry terminal.

“To meet the ever-evolving needs of burgeoning businesses, our hybrid workspaces combine an open and inviting business-casual habitat within a professional and corporate environment,” says Hans Leijten, CEO of Compass Offices, and adds, “We are very happy to see our sixth centre opening in the Australian market. We continue to expand this innovative concept to further locations, thus making it available to even more businesses.”

About Compass Offices

At Compass Offices, we’re dedicated to providing inspiring workspaces supported by professional services which enable our customers to focus on what they do best. Our clientele includes Fortune 500 companies, growing start-ups, entrepreneurs, independent professionals and enterprise teams. Founded in 2009, Compass Offices has grown from it’s first business centre in Hong Kong, to encompass close to 40 centres in 9 cities and over 15,000 satisfied clients.

Our workspace philosophy combines affordability, scalability, technology and choice; all within a portfolio of flexible workspaces designed to make each centre a great place to work.


© Business Wire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.