Compass
Offices, Hong Kong’s leading serviced office provider, has unveiled
its latest flexible workspace on Hong Kong Island East.
Compass Offices introduces a new flexible workspace next to Taikoo Place, Quarry Bay
Spanning two floors of Chinachem
Exchange Square, this new workspace is ideal for businesses looking
to rent an office in Quarry Bay. It provides clients from 1 to
50+ desks with maximum comfort and flexible rental terms. The offices
are ready to welcome businesses right away.
Located at a three-minute walk from the Quarry Bay MTR and featuring a
stunning view of Victoria Harbour, this hybrid workplace combines
high-end serviced
offices, mixed-use co-working
workspaces, meeting
rooms. This unique workplace provides all the amenities businesses
need to boost their team’s productivity.
Compass Offices Taikoo is situated in the buzzing business hub of Taikoo
Place, the most significant commercial space Hong Kong has to
offer. Home to more than 300 multinational corporations, among them many
Fortune 500 companies, this commercial building complex has positioned
itself as one of Hong Kong’s main business expansion hubs.
Many global brands have Hong Kong offices situated in Taikoo Place. This
includes Dell, LG, IBM, Lenovo, and several other IT giants. Taikoo
Place is also becoming Hong Kong’s top hub for fashion and luxury goods,
housing the Hong Kong branches of Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, and
Godiva.
“Location has a significant impact on the quality of our work,” says
Hans Leijten, CEO of Compass Offices. “It’s important to think about the
impact of sharing space with other up-and-coming businesses, whether
they are from your field or not. You can improve productivity and
enthusiasm by choosing your new location wisely.”
About Compass Offices
At Compass
Offices, we’re dedicated to providing inspiring workspaces supported
by professional services which enable our customers to focus on what
they do best. Our clientele includes Fortune 500 companies, growing
start-ups, entrepreneurs, independent professionals and enterprise
teams. Founded in 2009, Compass Offices has grown from its first
business centre in Hong Kong, to encompass close to 40 centres in 9
cities and over 15,000 satisfied clients.
Our workspace philosophy combines affordability, scalability, technology
and choice; all within a portfolio of flexible workspaces designed to
make each centre a great place to work.
