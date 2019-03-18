Log in
Compass Offices : Introduces a New Flexible Workspace Next to Taikoo Place

03/18/2019 | 10:31pm EDT

The Company Continues Its Expansion, Unveils New Offices in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong

Compass Offices, Hong Kong’s leading serviced office provider, has unveiled its latest flexible workspace on Hong Kong Island East.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190318005275/en/

Compass Offices introduces a new flexible workspace next to Taikoo Place, Quarry Bay

Spanning two floors of Chinachem Exchange Square, this new workspace is ideal for businesses looking to rent an office in Quarry Bay. It provides clients from 1 to 50+ desks with maximum comfort and flexible rental terms. The offices are ready to welcome businesses right away.

Located at a three-minute walk from the Quarry Bay MTR and featuring a stunning view of Victoria Harbour, this hybrid workplace combines high-end serviced offices, mixed-use co-working workspaces, meeting rooms. This unique workplace provides all the amenities businesses need to boost their team’s productivity.

Compass Offices Taikoo is situated in the buzzing business hub of Taikoo Place, the most significant commercial space Hong Kong has to offer. Home to more than 300 multinational corporations, among them many Fortune 500 companies, this commercial building complex has positioned itself as one of Hong Kong’s main business expansion hubs.

Many global brands have Hong Kong offices situated in Taikoo Place. This includes Dell, LG, IBM, Lenovo, and several other IT giants. Taikoo Place is also becoming Hong Kong’s top hub for fashion and luxury goods, housing the Hong Kong branches of Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, and Godiva.

“Location has a significant impact on the quality of our work,” says Hans Leijten, CEO of Compass Offices. “It’s important to think about the impact of sharing space with other up-and-coming businesses, whether they are from your field or not. You can improve productivity and enthusiasm by choosing your new location wisely.”

About Compass Offices

At Compass Offices, we’re dedicated to providing inspiring workspaces supported by professional services which enable our customers to focus on what they do best. Our clientele includes Fortune 500 companies, growing start-ups, entrepreneurs, independent professionals and enterprise teams. Founded in 2009, Compass Offices has grown from its first business centre in Hong Kong, to encompass close to 40 centres in 9 cities and over 15,000 satisfied clients.

Our workspace philosophy combines affordability, scalability, technology and choice; all within a portfolio of flexible workspaces designed to make each centre a great place to work.


© Business Wire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.