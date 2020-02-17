Compass Offices : Opens New Business Centre in Melbourne's Corporate Hub

Compass Offices, a leading flexible office space provider in Asia Pacific, announces the opening of its fourth centre in Melbourne as an expansion of its growing network in Australia.

Compass Offices expands its network with the addition of 360 Collins Street, located at the popular section of Collins Street in the Melbourne CBD. (Photo: Business Wire)

Right between the ever-lively Elizabeth and Queen Street, 360 Collins Street is a sought-after address in Melbourne CBD for corporates and professionals. The building has fully renovated common areas, end-of-trip facilities, and lobby with the hotel-style concierge.

Situated on the bright and spacious 26th floor of the high zone, the contemporary business centre is designed to provide a variety of choices from private and secure serviced offices, to customised workspaces with enterprise grade IT infrastructure and connectivity. Meeting rooms, boardrooms, and a large and inviting complimentary business lounge are available.

At the doorstep of the tower is a range of public transportation, including the free City Circle Tram Zone, buses, and the Flinders Street Railway Station at a 5-minute walk.

“We are delighted to add to our network the fourth business centre within Melbourne’s CBD,” says Hans Leijten, Compass Offices Chief Executive Officer. “The client demand for more flexible workspace within the CBD drove our decision to open this new hybrid design workspace. It is the perfect location for our clients. While celebrating our 10th anniversary, we remain true to our mission of providing great value and services at an attractive price to corporates and professionals.”

Compass Offices 360 Collins Street will be opening its doors in April 2020.

Enquiries and requests for customisation of office space are welcome.

About Compass Offices

At Compass Offices, we’re dedicated to providing inspiring workspaces supported by professional services which enable our customers to focus on what they do best. Our clientele includes Fortune 500 companies, growing start-ups, entrepreneurs, independent professionals and enterprise teams. Founded in 2009, Compass Offices has grown from its first business centre in Hong Kong, to encompass close to 40 centres in 9 cities and over 17,000 satisfied clients.

Our workspace philosophy combines affordability, scalability, technology and choice; all within a portfolio of flexible workspaces designed to make each centre a great place to work.

