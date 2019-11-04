Log in
Compass Offices : Set to Launch New Workspace in Shanghai's Jing'an District

11/04/2019 | 10:01pm EST

The New Space Aims to Meet Increasing Demand in the Area’s Hottest Business District

Compass Offices announced the opening of their latest workspace in Shanghai. Hong Kong’s leading provider of flexible office space has chosen United Plaza for their business centre as demand in the area continues to rise at an unprecedented pace. The new office space will be the latest example of Compass Offices’ successful hybrid workspace concept.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191104006089/en/

Compass Offices Chief Executive Officer Hans Leijten said, “Our expansion in China’s commercial city answers a key requirement of our growing international customer base. We are excited to add this core location in Shanghai to our portfolio.” (Photo: Business Wire)

Compass Offices United Plaza is located in one of the most prominent commercial hubs of Shanghai, on West Nanjing Road in the Jing’an business district. Jing’an district is the preferred choice for companies setting up offices in Shanghai.

The centre introduces tenants to a diverse community of local and international businesses, a wide variety of restaurants and entertainment venues, world-class hotels, and commercial amenities. The neighbourhood includes key landmarks such as the Kerry Centre with its mall and the Shangri-La hotel, the famous Shanghai Centre that houses the Ritz Carlton hotel and the shopping and dining opportunities along Nanjing Road.

Compass Offices Chief Executive Officer Hans Leijten said, “Our expansion in China’s commercial city answers a key requirement of our growing international customer base. We are excited to add this core location in Shanghai to our portfolio.”

From its 38th floor of the premium United Plaza building, Compass Offices boasts 360-degree views of the Shanghai skyline. The centre’s contemporary design is a proven choice of professionals and corporates that look for great amenities, value and services at an attractive price.

The total 1,500 square metre facility offers a large complimentary corporate lounge and pantry facilities, as well as serviced offices that range from one to over 50 desks. Flexible workspaces, boardrooms, phone booths and concierge services for office, and virtual office clients are offered, while Business Registration services are available for new ventures seeking to setup in the Jing’an district.

Commuting is convenient via the metro Lines 2 and 7. Jing’an Temple Station is at a 5-minute walk from the centre. Line 2 also connects travellers with the Pudong and Hongqiao International Airports. Other parts of the city are also easy to reach via metro.

About Compass Offices

At Compass Offices, we’re dedicated to providing inspiring workspaces supported by professional services which enable our customers to focus on what they do best. Our clientele includes Fortune 500 companies, growing start-ups, entrepreneurs, independent professionals and enterprise teams. Founded in 2009, Compass Offices has grown from its first business centre in Hong Kong, to encompass close to 40 centres in 9 cities and over 15,000 satisfied clients.

Our workspace philosophy combines affordability, scalability, technology and choice; all within a portfolio of flexible workspaces designed to make each centre a great place to work.


© Business Wire 2019
