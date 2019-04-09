Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Compass Offices : Unveils its Premium Business Centre in Saigon's Impressive Vincom Landmark 81 Complex

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 12:01am EDT

The centre is likely to be South East Asia’s “highest” Business Centre

Compass Offices, Hong Kong’s leading co-working space and serviced offices provider, has unveiled its premium business centre on the 72nd floor of Vincom Landmark 81 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. This new flexible office space, represents Compass Offices’ second location in the Vietnam’s main commercial hub, Saigon. Compass already operates a two-floor hybrid workspace in the Bitexco Financial Tower in District 1.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005868/en/

Compass Offices has unveiled its premium business centre on the 72nd floor of Vincom Landmark 81 in ...

Compass Offices has unveiled its premium business centre on the 72nd floor of Vincom Landmark 81 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. This new flexible office space, represents Compass Offices’ second location in the Vietnam’s main commercial hub, Saigon. (Photo: Business Wire)

Compass Offices offers a premium office space in Vincom Landmark 81 in partnership with Vingroup.

Located on the banks of the River Saigon, Vincom Landmark 81 is a breathtaking 81-storey mixed-use building that serves as the centrepiece of the Vinhomes Central Park luxury development. Providing a premium destination at the heart of HCMC’s Bình Thạnh district, Landmark 81 is the highest building in South East Asia.

Compass Offices Landmark 81 provides a choice of private serviced offices, collaborative workspaces, conferencing facilities, and breakout zones. Clients will have access to a professional service team and all amenities they need to optimise productivity.

Developed by Vingroup, Landmark 81 incorporates a 450-room, five-star Vinpearl Hotel and a six-storey shopping centre that houses more than 100 international and domestic brands. In addition to restaurants, bars, gyms, and a multi-story observation deck, this skyline-defining landmark offers a range of luxury apartments.

“We are thrilled that our brand is represented in this spectacular new development”, says Hans Leijten, CEO of Compass Offices. “At Compass Offices, we believe that a good location is instrumental to the success of any organisation. For businesses looking to enter Saigon’s booming market, there is no better location than Vincom Landmark 81.”

About Compass Offices

At Compass Offices, we’re dedicated to providing inspiring workspaces supported by professional services which enable our customers to focus on what they do best. Our clientele includes Fortune 500 companies, growing start-ups, entrepreneurs, independent professionals and enterprise teams. Founded in 2009, Compass Offices has grown from its first business centre in Hong Kong, to encompass close to 40 centres in 9 cities and over 15,000 satisfied clients.

Our workspace philosophy combines affordability, scalability, technology and choice; all within a portfolio of flexible workspaces designed to make each centre a great place to work.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:31aNOVARTIS : Alcon Debuts as Independent, Publicly Traded Company
BU
12:30aCHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING HLDGNS : says no change to Boeing 737 MAX order
RE
12:28a(SIMPLIFIED CHINESE) RESULTS : Chinese Works Of Art Spring Sale 2019
PU
12:26aNETFLIX : Trailer of 'Homecoming' featuring Beyonce finally out!
AQ
12:23aBLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD (ASX : BLK) Entitlement Offer Update
AQ
12:21aChina says it wants to eliminate bitcoin mining
RE
12:16aWAL MART STORES : Walmart Is Rolling Out the Robots
DJ
12:16aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : CPC-Kazakhstan announces tender on equipment purchase
AQ
12:16aBallard Signs Supply Agreement With Norled for Fuel Cell Modules to Power Ferry in Norway
AQ
12:16aROTORK : China, Uzbekistan JV opens tender for supply of spare parts for ROTORK drives
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : How flawed software, high speed, other factors doomed an Ethiopian Airlines 73..
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : U.S. proposes list of EU goods for tariff retaliation against Airbus subsidies
3AT&T : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of AT&T Inc. ..
4DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED : DAIICHI SANKYO : EZH1/2 Dual Inhibitor Valemetostat (DS-3201) Receives SAKIG..
5STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : ceo Kevin Johnson Highlights Progress and Impact of the Starbucks : Colleg..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About