Compass Offices : Unveils its Premium Business Centre in Saigon's Impressive Vincom Landmark 81 Complex

The centre is likely to be South East Asia’s “highest” Business Centre

Compass Offices, Hong Kong’s leading co-working space and serviced offices provider, has unveiled its premium business centre on the 72nd floor of Vincom Landmark 81 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. This new flexible office space, represents Compass Offices’ second location in the Vietnam’s main commercial hub, Saigon. Compass already operates a two-floor hybrid workspace in the Bitexco Financial Tower in District 1.

Compass Offices offers a premium office space in Vincom Landmark 81 in partnership with Vingroup.

Located on the banks of the River Saigon, Vincom Landmark 81 is a breathtaking 81-storey mixed-use building that serves as the centrepiece of the Vinhomes Central Park luxury development. Providing a premium destination at the heart of HCMC’s Bình Thạnh district, Landmark 81 is the highest building in South East Asia.

Compass Offices Landmark 81 provides a choice of private serviced offices, collaborative workspaces, conferencing facilities, and breakout zones. Clients will have access to a professional service team and all amenities they need to optimise productivity.

Developed by Vingroup, Landmark 81 incorporates a 450-room, five-star Vinpearl Hotel and a six-storey shopping centre that houses more than 100 international and domestic brands. In addition to restaurants, bars, gyms, and a multi-story observation deck, this skyline-defining landmark offers a range of luxury apartments.

“We are thrilled that our brand is represented in this spectacular new development”, says Hans Leijten, CEO of Compass Offices. “At Compass Offices, we believe that a good location is instrumental to the success of any organisation. For businesses looking to enter Saigon’s booming market, there is no better location than Vincom Landmark 81.”

