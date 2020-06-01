Compass One Healthcare : Salutes Hospital Partners Selected as 2020 Practice Greenhealth Awards Winners

Several leading US healthcare organizations choosing Compass One Healthcare as its food and nutrition services, environmental services, and/or facilities management provider have been honored with awards as part of the 2020 Practice Greenhealth Awards. Practice Greenhealth is the leading membership and networking organization for sustainable health care, delivering environmental solutions to hospitals and health systems across the United States.

Two Compass One Healthcare companies played important supporting roles in these awards. Morrison Healthcare’s leadership in food and nutrition services included reducing meat purchases and consumption; procuring better quality meat products; local and sustainable sourcing; increasing access to healthy beverages and preventing food waste. Crothall Healthcare provided sound chemical reduction policies, green clean methodologies, and sustainable products, services and equipment.

“We are excited that so many of our partners have been recognized by Practice Greenhealth for their excellence in providing sustainability solutions,” said Lisa Roberson, Morrison’s National Director of Sustainability and Wellness. “Procuring sustainable food in healthcare is continuing to grow, and we are proud to bring our commitment and purchasing power to help our partners achieve their sustainability goals. Together, we are delivering food that is safer and healthier for our patients and guests every day.”

“We’ve invested heavily in sustainable equipment and cleaning solutions, and we’re extremely proud that our hospital partners are using our standards and protocols as best practices to clean and disinfect hospitals nationwide,” said Rich Feczko, Crothall Healthcare’s National Director of Systems, Standards, Innovation & Global Support.

Practice Greenhealth’s highest honor is its 25 Environmentally Excellent Hospitals, which recognizes all-around sustainability performance. Morrison and Crothall provided services and played supporting roles for two winners on this list – Boston Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore. Morrison also serves Cleveland Clinic and Crothall serves Hackensack Meridian University Medical Center.

Hackensack Meridian University Medical Center earned a Leadership Circle of Excellence Award, which awards hospitals supporting a long-term commitment to healthier environments. Hackensack Meridian Health earned a Chemicals Circle of Excellence award, which addresses toxicity through purchasing, change of products, services and equipment, and staff education on hazardous chemicals. In addition, Hackensack Meridian Health earned a place on the EPP Circle list, which honors the best in environmentally preferable purchasing programs. Crothall Healthcare provides the environmental services that were part of these efforts for the Hackensack Meridian Health System.

Crothall also supported client “Circle” wins, including Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Boston Medical Center. Both won places on the Climate Circle list, and UC Davis Health earned a place on the Green Building Circle list.

Here is a list of some additional winners in various categories where Morrison and Crothall Healthcare provide services that supported wins:

Greenhealth Emerald Award – Recognizes Top 20 Percent of Applicants in Partners for Change. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, UC Davis Health, and Virginia Mason Medical Center; Four hospitals in the Hackensack Meridian Health System including Bayshore Medical Center, Ocean Medical Center, Riverview Medical Center and Southern Ocean Medical Center; and Mayo Clinic locations in Eau Claire, Wis., Southwest Wisconsin and Rochester, Minn.

Greenhealth Partner for Change Award – Superior Performance in Environmental Sustainability. Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Mass., CHRISTUS St. Vincent’s Regional Medical Center, the Mayo Clinic locations in Phoenix and Jacksonville and six hospitals in the Bon Secours Health System. The hospitals are DePaul Medical Center, Maryview Medical Center, Memorial Regional, Richmond Community Hospital, St. Francis Downtown Hospital and St. Francis Eastside Hospital. In addition, the following customer locations also earned Partner for Change Awards: all five hospitals in the Inova Health System, including Alexandria Hospital, Fair Oaks Hospital, Fairfax Medical Campus, Loudoun Hospital and Mount Vernon Hospital; 6 hospitals in the MedStar system, including Franklin Square Medical Center, Good Samaritan Hospital, Harbor Hospital, St. Mary’s Hospital Union Memorial Hospital, and Washington Hospital Center; Parkland Medical Center; St. John’s Health; University of Florida Shands Hospital; and University of Maryland Medical Center.

Greenhealth System for Change Award – Recognizes health systems that set system-wide goals, track data, benchmark and educate: Cleveland Clinic Health System, Hackensack Meridian Health and Inova Health System.

Greening the OR – Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center; four hospitals in the Hackensack Meridian Health System; UC Davis Health; University of Florida Shands Hospital; University of Maryland Medical Center and Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Partner Recognition Award – Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital; Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital; 4 hospitals in the MedStar Health Network; UC Irvine Health and University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus.

About Compass One Healthcare

Compass One Healthcare is a premier food and support services company with more than 51,000 engaged team members who are focused on delivering quality, value, and exceptional patient experience through specialized services and protocols in more than 2700 hospital and health system locations in 46 states. Our branded sectors, Morrison Healthcare (food and nutrition services) and Crothall Healthcare (support services) are nationally recognized for employee engagement and training programs. We recognize that our people are our greatest asset and that our success is contingent upon the alignment of our people strategy and our business strategy.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200601005087/en/