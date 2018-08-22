Compass Peak Imaging Goes Live on Full Suite of eRAD Solutions

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eRAD announced today that Compass Peak Imaging has successfully deployed a full suite of the company’s imaging workflow solutions—including RIS, PACS, Speech Recognition, Physician and Patient Portals, and RADAR, which is eRAD’s platform for secure healthcare communication. eRAD is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RadNet, and a leading provider of standards-based, web-centric radiology image and data management solutions.

Compass Peak is a new outpatient imaging center that serves patients in Glenwood Springs, Colo., in the heart of the Rocky Mountains. “Our aim is to provide an alternative to higher-cost, hospital-based imaging,” said Jeff Vichick, Director of Imaging for Compass Peak Imaging. “Rising costs are a prime concern for everyone in healthcare, and eRAD is helping us deliver on our commitment to cost-effective care for our community.”

eRAD’s self-hosted ASP model enabled Compass Peak to deploy quickly—with no large, upfront capital outlay. “The flexible pricing model really works for our needs,” Vichick said. “We don’t want to focus on managing and maintaining an IT system; we want to focus on our patients. The eRAD platform lets us accomplish that, plus we know we can easily scale as the business grows.”

eRAD’s RIS and PACS will serve as the heart of Compass Peak’s solution, with workflows that dynamically support productivity through the full life-cycle of the patient visit. Hand-in-hand with strategic RIS features (such as EHR Certification and real-time analytics), Compass Peak will leverage additional modules that integrate seamlessly—eRAD’s Portals and Speech Recognition.

“We like that the Speech module is not a third-party tool. It’s built right in, so there aren’t extra licenses or logins to worry about,” Vichick said. “And the Portals are key to outreach. The expectation now is for patients to have access, and for physicians to have fast results. We can burn CDs, if patients want that, but it’s great to have this newer, more efficient way to share information. eRAD gives us a really clean, collaborative way to connect with the people we serve.”

RADAR is part of that collaboration. It enables Compass Peak to send HIPAA-compliant instant messages to referring clinicians—making back and forth phone calls and voicemails unnecessary—and to send automated appointment reminders to patients in whatever way they opt to receive them (text, voice, email).

“We’re exactly aligned with vision of the folks at Compass Peak Imaging,” said Seth Koeppel, Senior VP of Sales at eRAD. “They’re committed to providing a certain experience to their patients—simple, cost-conscious, patient-centered, and high quality. That’s exactly what our software is built to do. They want to be part of the solution to the complexity and expense of healthcare, and we’re proud to be on the same page with Compass Peak in that way—not just philosophically, but with practical tools that make a real difference.”

About Compass Peak Imaging

Compass Peak Imaging delivers high-quality, community-first, patient-centric medical imaging to Colorado’s Western Slope. Locally owned, Compass Peak is committed to a better patient experience through cost transparency, board-certified physician services, and state-of-the-art technology. As an outpatient imaging provider with strong roots in the area, Compass Peak Imaging addresses ongoing cost challenges in the current healthcare system. For more information, visit www.compasspeakimaging.com

Contact:

Jeff Vichick

Director of Imaging

970-665-2194 | JVichick@compasspeakimaging.com

About eRAD, Inc.

eRAD offers a complete suite of workflow solutions for the imaging industry. Its EHR-Certified RIS, web-based PACS, and multi-site workflow solutions are used by teleradiology businesses, specialty reading groups, multi-site reading groups, hospitals, and outpatient imaging centers. With over 500 installations in the U.S. and abroad, eRAD’s products are available as cloud-based hosted solutions, or as in-house enterprise solutions. For more information, visit www.erad.com.



Contact:

Seth Koeppel, SVP Sales

617-821-4175 | skoeppel@erad.com

About RadNet

RadNet is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 304 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s core markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Florida. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology solutions, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has approximately 7,300 employees.



For more information, visit www.radnet.com.