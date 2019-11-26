Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Compass drop weighs on FTSE, trade hopes soften blow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 03:31am EST
A broker looks at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor

London's main index edged lower on Tuesday as a near 7% slide in catering firm Compass Group offset gains in miners that were driven by hopes of a resolution to the U.S.-China trade dispute.

The FTSE 100 gave up 0.1%, with Compass tracking its worst day since July 2014 after the company said deteriorating business and consumer confidence hit performance in Europe. The FTSE 250 was roughly flat.

Losses were contained as hopes that the Sino-U.S. trade dispute could end soon gained traction after top negotiators from Washington and Beijing held a phone call to try and hammer out a preliminary "phase one" deal.

Small-cap De La Rue, which last month hit its lowest level in over two decades after a profit warning, plummeted 16% after suspending its dividend and posting a near 90% plunge in first half adjusted operating profit.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Safia Infant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMPASS GROUP PLC -6.01% 1952.5 Delayed Quote.25.52%
DE LA RUE PLC -19.49% 139.304 Delayed Quote.-58.58%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
04:09aEUROPE : European shares dip as investors seek signs of trade deal progress
RE
03:42aSoutheast Asia stocks - Philippines rises on rate cut hopes; Singapore slides
RE
03:31aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Compass drop weighs on FTSE, trade hopes soften blow
RE
11/25Tech Shares Power U.S. Stocks Higher
DJ
11/25TSX rises 0.46% to 17,032.86
RE
11/25Tech Shares Power U.S. Stocks Higher
DJ
11/25Tech Shares Power U.S. Stocks Higher
DJ
11/25LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Recharged trade hopes boost FTSE, mid-caps hit 15-month high
RE
11/25EUROPE : Transatlantic dealmaking sends European shares back to four-year peak
RE
11/25Black Friday darker for some retail stocks than others
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : U.S.-based chip-tech group moving to Switzerland over trade curb fears
2AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD : Avance Gas Holding Ltd Reports Unaudited Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
3PEUGEOT : Car parts maker Faurecia sees record profits in 2022, shares rise
4BOUGAINVILLE COPPER LIMITED : Bougainville mining expectations rise amid peaceful referendum
5CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED : Caltex Australia Gets Fresh Bid From Canada's Couche-Tard -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group