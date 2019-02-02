Competent Market Entry Strategies Can Be the Key to Beat the Odds in a Foreign Market | Infiniti Research Explains How It's Done

A well-known customer intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has
announced the completion of their latest article on creating
competent market entry strategies.
Through this article, Infiniti Research reveals how companies should
select their market entry strategies and some best practices to create a
winning strategy.
A closer look at the annals of business history shows that for every
successful market entry, about four fail. This is the case not
only for inexperienced startups but even several sophisticated
corporation face the same fate. Furthermore, having a myopic focus on
market entry strategies leads companies to commit fatal mistakes while
making market entry decisions. Factors such as existing competition,
cultural nuances, and price points of similar products are some of the
key components to consider while formulating an effective market entry
strategy.
The combination of a robust outside view and an improved inside
one dramatically raises the odds of making good market entry decisions. Get
How to create a winning market entry strategy
Research competition
The first step to build the best market entry strategy is to analyze the
strategies, price points, and offerings of key competitors in an
international market. This helps mold the company’s offerings to
resonate with the customers in a new market.
Understand culture and language
Cultural nuances may seem insignificant during the planning stages.
However, it is essential to properly prepare to meet the needs of the
local market. To avoid any unfortunate events that may occur due to lack
of knowledge about the cultural difference of a new market, it is vital
for companies to gain deep knowledge on the culture and language of a
new market prior to developing their market entry strategies.
Create awareness and trust on social media
Social media is a great platform to promote new market entry strategies
of the business. It is easier to gain a deep understanding of the
customer’s problems, needs, and lifestyle preferences on social media.
This will help create social media campaigns where the company and their
communications get noticed. Social media gives companies to contribute
valuable content which solidifies their credibility, establishes
customer loyalty, and builds brands awareness.
About Infiniti Research
Established in 2003, Infiniti
Research is a leading market intelligence company providing
smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research
studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive
activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent
business strategies. To know more, visit:https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us
