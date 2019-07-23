Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Competition in the AR/VR Ecosystem Heats Up, Fueled by New Devices, Services, Verticals, and Collaborations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 04:01am EDT

ABI Research’s latest market tracker report pinpoints more than 80 new companies in the AR and VR space all bidding on an immersive future

In the quest to offer new immersive realities to the enterprise and consumer markets, more companies are joining the pursuit and many established companies are expanding their collaborations with hardware and software providers, enriching their portfolios by supporting more verticals, and/or covering both AR/MR and VR solutions to meet enterprise and consumer demand. Global tech market advisory firm, ABI Research, has tracked over 750 companies that operate or support these technologies, highlighting both new players and companies that have ceased operations. Trends surrounding enterprise digitization continue to push the market forward, while consumer opportunities are beginning to slot into a realistic market rollout and size.

“AR and VR companies enrich their product portfolio by supporting more verticals and by covering both AR/VR solutions to meet customers’ expectations and assist businesses efficiently move in the digital age,” says Eleftheria Kouri, Research Analyst at ABI Research. “Enterprise oriented use cases remain the focus of AR and VR, with AR continuing growth in remote expertise and training while VR moves from a consumer entertainment focus to more corporate VR training and simulation opportunities. Consumer companies and use cases still show promise, with retail and e-commerce apps still flourishing, but not at the rate that other enterprise pathways offer today.”

AR and VR companies tend to expand their partnerships with more hardware and software providers to increase the value of their services. Oculus and HTC remain the main leading players in VR, while HoloLens, Vuzix, and Realwear are primary smart glass providers in AR. Some consumer opportunity is beginning thanks to hardware players like North and nReal. Apple’s official role in the space is still to be determined. Other notable names have been part of M&A in the past year; PTC acquired TWNKLS, Apple acquired Akonia Holographics, and UltraHaptics acquired Leap motion. A handful of small startups were also acquired, hinting at a maturing market with increasingly capable operators.

“Platform providers are expanding portfolios to be more all-inclusive, supporting more devices and more use cases where appropriate,” says Kouri. “Enlarging the total addressable audience is critical to stay competitive in a market increasing in scale and competition. Content development tools are expanding in kind, with democratized opportunities in ARKit and ARCore, as well as more established development tools like Unity seeing broader AR/VR integration, providing more flexibility and new opportunities to developers. These factors combine for an end-to-end strengthening of AR/VR offerings across consumer and enterprise,” Kouri concludes.

These findings are from ABI Research’s AR and VR Company Tracker market data report. This report is part of the company’s Augmented and Virtual Reality research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. Market Data spreadsheets are composed of deep data, market share analysis, and highly segmented, service-specific forecasts to provide detailed insight where opportunities lie.

# # #

About ABI Research

ABI Research provides strategic guidance to visionaries, delivering actionable intelligence on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces across the world. ABI Research’s global team of analysts publish groundbreaking studies often years ahead of other technology advisory firms, empowering our clients to stay ahead of their markets and their competitors.

For more information about ABI Research’s services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific or visit www.abiresearch.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:34aSUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL : NPCI launches RuPay JCB Global Card
AQ
04:30aGAZIT GLOBE : to acquire all remaining minority shareholder interests in subsidiary Atrium
PU
04:30aKAROON ENERGY : Appendix 3B
PU
04:30aRHEINMETALL AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:30aSPI Energy Enters into a Framework Agreement to Acquire Up To 21MW of Solar Project Portfolio in Oregon
GL
04:27aJRJR33 : Seth Patin CEO of LogistiVIEW Discusses Safer Warehouses with Increased Picking Accuracy this Holiday Season
AQ
04:25aCORCENTRIC : Five Key Takeaways From Matt Clark
PU
04:25aLAKE RESOURCES NL : Prospectus Opens in a new Window
PU
04:25aBANCO SANTANDER : Press release regarding the Extraordinary General Shareholders' meeting held today
PU
04:25aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : China's Neolix to trial autonomous vehicles in Saudi, UAE
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : Trump agrees to prompt responses to license requests for Huawei sales
2UBS GROUP : Diversity helps UBS defy banking gloom with profit rise
3CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Cuts 2019 Outlook on Global Car Production Slump
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : China's BAIC buys 5% Daimler stake to cement alliance
5BANCO SANTANDER : BANCO SANTANDER : Popular costs and weak UK push Santander profit 18% lower

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group