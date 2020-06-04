Competitive Intelligence Engagement Reduces Operational Cost by 13% for a Solar Panel Supplier | Infiniti's New Success Story

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has partnered with several global companies across industries to help meet their strategic objectives and implement seamless route-to-market strategies through turnkey solutions. Their latest success story outlines the key business challenges faced by a solar panel supplier and explains how the client leveraged competitive intelligence solution to combat these roadblocks. Request a complimentary proposal to learn more about Infiniti’s competitive intelligence solution.

“The declining solar panel prices and installation difficulties continue to increase challenges for solar panel suppliers,” says a market research expert from Infiniti Research.

Over the past few years, the demand for solar panels have substantially increased due to the rise in consumer demand and the growing environmental awareness. However, the declining solar panel prices and installation difficulties continue to increase challenges for solar panel suppliers. Owing to such challenges, leading solar panel suppliers are focusing on making improvements in grid infrastructure and enhancing installation processes.

Business Challenges Faced: Our client, a solar panel supplier, faced challenges in efficiently installing solar panels at residential and commercial spaces. The major challenges faced by the client were lack of skilled labor, lack of expertise to carry roof assessment, and inability to keep up with regular maintenance and inspections. The client, therefore, wanted to understand how their competitors tackled these challenges. Besides, they wanted to analyze how well they performed compared to the top solar panel suppliers.

Also, the client wanted to:

Evaluate the technologies and automation processes leveraged by the top solar panel suppliers to ensure proper installation

Understand how other solar panel suppliers ensured the longest possible life out of products they installed

Understand the factors impacting solar panel demand in Central Europe

Infiniti’s competitive intelligence solution helped the solar panel manufacturing firm to:

Keep up with lucrative technologies and processes to ensure successful installation of solar panels

Enhance product lifecycle

Understand areas where they lacked in comparison to their competitors

Conduct roof deck and frame structure inspection

Reduce supply-demand mismatch

Reduce operational cost by 13%

