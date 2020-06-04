Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Competitive Intelligence Engagement Reduces Operational Cost by 13% for a Solar Panel Supplier | Infiniti's New Success Story

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 12:08pm EDT

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has partnered with several global companies across industries to help meet their strategic objectives and implement seamless route-to-market strategies through turnkey solutions. Their latest success story outlines the key business challenges faced by a solar panel supplier and explains how the client leveraged competitive intelligence solution to combat these roadblocks. Request a complimentary proposal to learn more about Infiniti’s competitive intelligence solution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200604005625/en/

“The declining solar panel prices and installation difficulties continue to increase challenges for solar panel suppliers,” says a market research expert from Infiniti Research.

Over the past few years, the demand for solar panels have substantially increased due to the rise in consumer demand and the growing environmental awareness. However, the declining solar panel prices and installation difficulties continue to increase challenges for solar panel suppliers. Owing to such challenges, leading solar panel suppliers are focusing on making improvements in grid infrastructure and enhancing installation processes.

Our business continuity support solutions can help solar panel manufacturing companies to build resilient supply chain to manage demand-supply requirements amidst the COVID-19 crisis. Contact us to learn more about our business continuity services.

Business Challenges Faced: Our client, a solar panel supplier, faced challenges in efficiently installing solar panels at residential and commercial spaces. The major challenges faced by the client were lack of skilled labor, lack of expertise to carry roof assessment, and inability to keep up with regular maintenance and inspections. The client, therefore, wanted to understand how their competitors tackled these challenges. Besides, they wanted to analyze how well they performed compared to the top solar panel suppliers.

Also, the client wanted to:

  • Evaluate the technologies and automation processes leveraged by the top solar panel suppliers to ensure proper installation
  • Understand how other solar panel suppliers ensured the longest possible life out of products they installed
  • Understand the factors impacting solar panel demand in Central Europe

Infiniti’s competitive intelligence solution helped the solar panel manufacturing firm to:

  • Keep up with lucrative technologies and processes to ensure successful installation of solar panels
  • Enhance product lifecycle
  • Understand areas where they lacked in comparison to their competitors
  • Conduct roof deck and frame structure inspection
  • Reduce supply-demand mismatch
  • Reduce operational cost by 13%

The coronavirus outbreak has affected businesses worldwide, and the solar panel manufacturing market is no exception. Request more info to know how industry experts at Infiniti Research can help solar panel manufacturers to devise comprehensive action plans to navigate the crisis.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:22pOil Prices Slip After OPEC Disagreement
DJ
12:21pVálogatás a nemzetközi szervezetek újdonságaiból (2020.05.28-06.03.)
PU
12:21pAEGION CORP : oration to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference
AQ
12:21pCAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
12:20pMESA LABORATORIES INC /CO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12:20pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Vegetable Protein Procurement Intelligence Report Forecasts Spend Growth of over USD 4 Billion | SpendEdge
BU
12:18pSUPERPEDESTRIAN : Launches LINK, Expanding Into Shared E-Scooter Operations
BU
12:18pAward–Winning Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch Opens for 2020 Season on June 7
BU
12:16pASOS : and its third-party brand suppliers – Covid-19 update
PU
12:16pASRT Survey Assesses Radiation Therapy Staffing Rates
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Facebook, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : German auto stimulus to boost VW's electric push
3XXL ASA : XXL ASA : - Minutes from Annual General Meeting
4U.S. court blocks sales of Bayer's weed killer
5EBay raises forecasts on online boom, shares hit record high

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group