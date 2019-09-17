Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Competitive Intelligence Engagement to Enhance Sales Rate by 13% for a Transport and Logistics Company | Infiniti's Latest Success Story

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 11:46am EDT

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest competitive intelligence engagement for a transport and logistics company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to adapt quickly to market changes and gain a competitive advantage over their competitors. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client enhance logistics management processes and enhance sales rate by 13% in a year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005898/en/

Although technological advancements and digital transformations have brought about new opportunities for companies in the transport and logistics industry, the industry is not free of challenges. The rapid pace of transformations have increased pressure on transport and logistics companies to optimize their logistics management processes and deliver better services to customers. Also, keeping pace with competitors’ plans and actions have become imperative to succeed in the long run. As such, companies are now partnering with firms like Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering competitive intelligence solution.

Our competitive intelligence solution can help you keep a constant watch on your competitors’ strategies and revamp your service offerings. Request a free proposal today!

The business challenge: The client is a transport and logistics company based out of Europe. They faced challenges in managing their inventory activities. Consequently, they were unable to meet evolving market demands and keep pace with customers’ needs and requirements. The company even started losing their valuable customers to their competitors. As such, they approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering competitive intelligence solution.

By leveraging Infiniti’s competitive intelligence solution, they wanted to gather comprehensive insights into their competitors’ business strategies, adapt quickly to market transformations, and optimize their supply chain processes.

Want to know how well your products and services will compete in the market compared to your competitors? Contact us to leverage our competitive intelligence solution.

The solution offered: By leveraging Infiniti’s expertise in offering market research solution, our experts helped the client to understand the market size and analyze the latest trends and transformations. Our experts also conducted a competitor analysis study, where they helped the client to analyze their performance compared to the top transport and logistics companies in Europe.

Furthermore, our experts helped the client to understand areas where the lacked compared to their competitors. In addition, they were able to identify processes adopted by their key competitors to enhance supply chain operations. As a result, they were able to enhance their sales rate by 13% in a year.

Infiniti’s competitive intelligence solution helped the client to:

  • Respond faster to market transformations
  • Adopt a customer-centric approach and drive customer loyalty
  • Wondering how your business can benefit from our competitive intelligence solution? Request more information from our experts!

Infiniti’s competitive intelligence solution offered predictive insights on:

  • Identifying profitable processes and technologies employed by their competitors
  • Enhancing supply chain operations and sustaining a leading edge in the market
  • Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request free brochure.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:10pAGROGENERATION : Status of 2019 early crops
AN
12:10pCANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GROUP INC : . Closes Convertible Security Funding Agreement with The Lind Partners
AQ
12:10pFIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Issue of Equity
PR
12:09pBDO USA, LLP : Reports Record Revenue of $1.64 Billion in Fiscal 2019; CEO Wayne Berson Re-Elected for Third Term
BU
12:08pROYAL PHILIPS : Trade wars, Brexit are 'profit warning', Dutch king says
RE
12:08pFACEBOOK : Germany's Scholz - We cannot accept parallel currencies such as Facebook's Libra
RE
12:08pDr. Jeffrey Cummings Wins Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation's (ADDF) Prestigious Melvin R. Goodes Prize
PR
12:08pTUESDAY DEADLINE REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Ideanomics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
12:07pINTEL : Promotes Two Corporate Officers
PU
12:07pBANK OF AMERICA : Registration of certain classes of securities 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
2Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
3APPLE : Apple says $14 billion EU tax order 'defies reality and common sense'
4Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
5EAGLE EYE SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC : EAGLE EYE : Final Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group