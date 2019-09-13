Log in
Competitive Pricing Analysis Helped a Food and Beverage Company to Drive Sales by 13% | Quantzig's New Success Story

09/13/2019 | 10:15am EDT

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest pricing analytics engagement for a leading food and beverage firm, based out of the Netherlands. The food and beverage sector has always been a data-intensive industry. As the tools available to store, manage and analyze this data evolved, so did the role the analysis of data played in pricing and decision-making. The growing competition and changing consumer preferences are the key factors that are forcing leading players in the food and beverage industry to overhaul their revenue management and pricing analytics capability.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190913005208/en/

Our advanced competitive pricing analysis solutions play a significant role in offering a holistic view of the pricing strategies used by businesses across industries. Our pricing analytics solutions empower businesses to compare product prices with ease. We also help our clients to remain competitive in a highly dynamic market by offering them a complete view of their competitor’s pricing strategies.

To support your efforts in doing so our analytics expert have developed a complete portfolio of advanced competitive pricing analysis solutions that can help make better pricing decisions.

Contact our experts to know we can help you set the right prices for your offerings with pricing analytics solutions.

The Business Problem

Despite being one among the top companies in several product categories, the food and beverage manufacturer was known for making price changes based on market dynamics. Using such an approach to price products inevitably led to a chaotic pricing structure that failed to unlock the true value of the company’s broad portfolio. This is when they approached us to leverage our expertise in pricing analytics to bolster the value of their products by adopting robust product pricing models.

“Our advanced competitive pricing analysis solutions empower businesses to make informed pricing decisions and devise tactical solutions to respond to your competitor’s activities,” says a pricing analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered

To help the client address their challenges, our experts developed a robust competitive pricing analysis framework and integrated technology and processes to implement the framework across the enterprise. This engagement was split into three phases to help the client tackle their challenges and generate deeper insights to support pricing decisions.

Request a free proposal to find out how competitive pricing analysis can help you redesign your pricing strategy.

Quantzig's competitive pricing analysis solutions helped the client to:

  • Increase overall sales volume by 13%
  • Collate and analyze data generated from disparate sources
  • Request a free demo for exhaustive insights on the benefits of competitive pricing analysis solutions.

Quantzig's competitive pricing analysis solutions offered predictive insights on:

  • Building robust pricing strategies based on price sensitivity
  • Implementing advanced analytics-based modules to improve pricing decisions
  • Learn how our pricing analytics solutions can help you transform your business processes to drive incremental growth. Request for more information now!

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
