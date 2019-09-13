Competitive Pricing Analysis Helped a Food and Beverage Company to Drive Sales by 13% | Quantzig's New Success Story

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest pricing analytics engagement for a leading food and beverage firm, based out of the Netherlands. The food and beverage sector has always been a data-intensive industry. As the tools available to store, manage and analyze this data evolved, so did the role the analysis of data played in pricing and decision-making. The growing competition and changing consumer preferences are the key factors that are forcing leading players in the food and beverage industry to overhaul their revenue management and pricing analytics capability.

The Business Problem

Despite being one among the top companies in several product categories, the food and beverage manufacturer was known for making price changes based on market dynamics. Using such an approach to price products inevitably led to a chaotic pricing structure that failed to unlock the true value of the company’s broad portfolio. This is when they approached us to leverage our expertise in pricing analytics to bolster the value of their products by adopting robust product pricing models.

The Solution Offered

To help the client address their challenges, our experts developed a robust competitive pricing analysis framework and integrated technology and processes to implement the framework across the enterprise. This engagement was split into three phases to help the client tackle their challenges and generate deeper insights to support pricing decisions.

Quantzig's competitive pricing analysis solutions helped the client to:

Increase overall sales volume by 13%

Collate and analyze data generated from disparate sources

Quantzig's competitive pricing analysis solutions offered predictive insights on:

Building robust pricing strategies based on price sensitivity

Implementing advanced analytics-based modules to improve pricing decisions

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

