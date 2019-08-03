Log in
Competitive Range Solutions : Appoints Former DISA CTO, David Mihelcic, to Board of Advisors

08/03/2019 | 01:03pm EDT

ALTON, Ill., Aug. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Mihelcic is an expert in communications networking, information technology, and cybersecurity with over 30 years of success in solving some of the Department of Defense (DoD)'s most difficult information technology (IT) and cyber security problems.

Mr. Mihelcic most recently led Juniper Networks Federal's Chief Technology and Strategy Office, where he was responsible for all technology aspects supporting the company's Federal division. In this role, he built and managed a world-class team of 40+ direct sales engineers. He regularly engaged senior government IT leaders, driving the sale of $150M+ annually to Federal customers.

Mr. Mihelcic was previously the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and senior technology leader for the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). In this role, he managed a large and diverse 900+ person technical workforce. He also served as a senior representative on engineering matters to Industry, U.S. Combatant Commanders, Military Services, Defense Agencies, and the Intelligence Community. He provided senior technical oversight of all Agency developments and acquisitions, supporting the $3B annual telecommunications and computing enterprise. He also defined the DoD cyber security architectures that protect a global network of 4.5 million users.

Before that, Mr. Mihelcic was the Chief Executive Engineer and Deputy Program Director of GIG-BE, leading all engineering efforts for the $877M upgrade to the DoD's global communications networks. Additionally, he previously served as the Chief Executive Engineer for Network Services, responsible for the development and sustainment of the Defense Information Systems Network (DISN) department-wide communications infrastructure.

On the CRS Board of Advisors, Mr. Mihelcic will serve as a Technical Advisor, offering CRS extensive advice to strengthen its approach to technical solutions, resulting in better support to our customers. 

"We are extremely proud to appoint Mr. Mihelcic to the CRS Board of Advisors. His expertise in consulting on technology and cybersecurity matters will enable us to further our ability to provide industry-leading mission support to our customers," said Noah Vasquez, CRS' Chief Executive Officer. "Our customers, and more importantly the warfighters, will benefit greatly from the experience he brings as a technology leader and his exceptional capabilities as an innovator."

About CRS 
Competitive Range Solutions (CRS) is a Small Business Administration (SBA)-certified 8(a) firm and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) founded in 2011. The company provides mission support and technology services with extensive experience deploying complex, IT-enabled and mission-essential capabilities serving the Federal Government. Competitive Range is aggressively committed to ensuring that customers can trust that they consistently deliver what they need when they need it. To learn more about CRS' mission and capabilities, visit http://www.getcrs.com, email info(at)getcrs.com or call us at 800-460-7935.

Media Contact: 
Robert Wisner
Phone: 800-460-7935 
Email: Info@getcrs.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/competitive-range-solutions-appoints-former-disa-cto-david-mihelcic-to-board-of-advisors-300896012.html

SOURCE Competitive Range Solutions


© PRNewswire 2019
