Competitor Analysis: CD40, GITR, OX40, 4-1BB, CD27, ICOS & Other Immune Checkpoint Activators 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/03/2018 | 09:02pm CEST

The "Competitor Analysis: CD40, GITR, OX40, 4-1BB, CD27, ICOS & Other Immune Checkpoint Activators 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Competitive Intelligence report analyzes the competitive field of CD40, GITR, OX40, 4-1BB, CD27, ICOS & Other Immune Checkpoint Activators as of July 2018 in a tabulated format with structured listings of industry-relevant data. The report describes the lead indications of each unique molecule in the most advanced R&D stage.

The mainly selective, but also bispecific new molecular entities activate the immune checkpoints, including:

  • CD40 (TNFSFR5)
  • GITR (Glucocorticoid-Induced Tumor Necrosis Factor Receptor; TNFSFR18)
  • OX40 (CD134; TNFSFR4)
  • 4-1BB (CD137; TNFSFR9)
  • CD27 (TNFSFR7)
  • ICOS (Inducible Co-Stimulator)

At least 32 new molecular entities (NMEs), mostly selective antibodies, activating immune checkpoints are in clinical development as monotherapy or in combination with other checkpoint modulators. At least 16 further NMEs are undergoing IND-enabling studies and numerous preclinical approaches are under evaluation.

The report includes a compilation of currently active projects in research and development of mostly recombinant antibodies activating immune checkpoints CD40, GITR, OX40, 4-1BB, CD27, ICOS & others. In addition, the report lists company-specific R&D pipelines of activators of immune checkpoints.

Competitor projects are listed in a tabular format providing information on:

  • Drug Codes
  • Target / Mechanism of Action
  • Class of Compound
  • Company
  • Product Category
  • Indication
  • R&D Stage
  • Additional comments with a hyperlink leading to the source of information.

Key Topics Covered:

1. CD40, GITR, OX40, 4-1BB, CD27, ICOS & Other Immune Checkpoint Activators

1.1 CD40 Agonists

1.2 GITR Agonists

1.3 OX40 Agonists

1.4 4-1BB (CD137) Agonists

1.5 CD27 Agonists1f) ICOS Agonists

1.6 Other Immune Checkpoint Activators

2. Corporate Immune Checkpoint Activator R&D Pipelines

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3glbpm/competitor?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
