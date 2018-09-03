Competitor Analysis: CD40, GITR, OX40, 4-1BB, CD27, ICOS & Other Immune Checkpoint Activators 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Competitor
This Competitive Intelligence report analyzes the competitive field of
CD40, GITR, OX40, 4-1BB, CD27, ICOS & Other Immune Checkpoint Activators
as of July 2018 in a tabulated format with structured listings of
industry-relevant data. The report describes the lead indications of
each unique molecule in the most advanced R&D stage.
The mainly selective, but also bispecific new molecular entities
activate the immune checkpoints, including:
-
CD40 (TNFSFR5)
-
GITR (Glucocorticoid-Induced Tumor Necrosis Factor Receptor; TNFSFR18)
-
OX40 (CD134; TNFSFR4)
-
4-1BB (CD137; TNFSFR9)
-
CD27 (TNFSFR7)
-
ICOS (Inducible Co-Stimulator)
At least 32 new molecular entities (NMEs), mostly selective antibodies,
activating immune checkpoints are in clinical development as monotherapy
or in combination with other checkpoint modulators. At least 16 further
NMEs are undergoing IND-enabling studies and numerous preclinical
approaches are under evaluation.
The report includes a compilation of currently active projects in
research and development of mostly recombinant antibodies activating
immune checkpoints CD40, GITR, OX40, 4-1BB, CD27, ICOS & others. In
addition, the report lists company-specific R&D pipelines of activators
of immune checkpoints.
Competitor projects are listed in a tabular format providing
information on:
-
Drug Codes
-
Target / Mechanism of Action
-
Class of Compound
-
Company
-
Product Category
-
Indication
-
R&D Stage
-
Additional comments with a hyperlink leading to the source of
information.
Key Topics Covered:
1. CD40, GITR, OX40, 4-1BB, CD27, ICOS & Other Immune Checkpoint
Activators
1.1 CD40 Agonists
1.2 GITR Agonists
1.3 OX40 Agonists
1.4 4-1BB (CD137) Agonists
1.5 CD27 Agonists1f) ICOS Agonists
1.6 Other Immune Checkpoint Activators
2. Corporate Immune Checkpoint Activator R&D Pipelines
