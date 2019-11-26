Log in
Competitor Analysis Solution for an E-commerce Company | Read the Complete Success Story to Gain Detailed Insights

11/26/2019 | 02:04pm EST

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest competitor analysis solution for an e-commerce company. This success story provides comprehensive insights into how Infiniti’s competitor analysis solution helped an e-commerce company based out of the United States to gain valuable insights into competitors’ business strategies and increase sales.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191126005603/en/

The key challenges faced by the client include:

  • Assessing competitors’ business models and pricing strategies
  • Identifying profitable opportunities in the market
  • Anticipating competitors’ next move and revamping business models accordingly
  • Measuring the effectiveness of marketing campaigns in comparison to competitors

Our competitor analysis solution can help you to identify unmet customer needs and uncover profitable market opportunities. Request a free proposal today.

Infiniti’s competitor analysis comprised of:

  • Competitive intelligence study to analyze the competitive landscape of the US e-commerce market
  • Competitive pricing engagement to analyze the pricing strategies and models of the top companies in the e-commerce industry
  • Market scanning and monitoring analysis to identify profitable opportunities in the market
  • Wondering how your business can benefit from our competitor analysis solution? Request more information from our experts.

Our competitor analysis solution can help you to identify business gaps and opportunities for differentiation. Contact us to leverage our competitor analysis solution.

The competitor analysis solution helped the e-commerce company to:

  • Identified hidden opportunities in the market
  • Identified business gaps and differentiated product offerings
  • Set optimal prices for their products based on the competition
  • Increased sales and profit margins
  • Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request a free brochure.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2019
