Competitor Analysis Solution to Transform Production Process and Increase Market Share by 37% for a Food Packaging Company | Request a Free Proposal for Detailed Insights

11/22/2019 | 02:02pm EST

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on competitor analysis solution. This success story highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped a food packaging company to enhance operational efficiency and increase market share by 37%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191122005359/en/

The food packaging industry is experiencing positive growth due to technological progression and market developments. Also, the rising trends such as sustainable packaging practices, convenient on-the-go packaging, clean labels, and healthy choices are expected to drive the growth of the food packaging market over the coming years. On the contrary, strict regulations prohibiting the use of plastic-based packaging materials and need to embrace automation processes are likely to be a hindrance to the food packaging market growth. As such, companies in the food packaging market will need to identify the main challenges ahead and stay prepared.

Are you facing difficulties in keeping up with your competitors’ business strategies and models? Our competitor analysis solution can help. Request a free proposal today!

The business challenge: The client is a food packaging company based out of Europe. They faced difficulties in competing with other leading players, in terms of pricing, product quality, customer service, and capabilities. Also, the client’s inability to competitively set prices for their products resulted in huge losses for the company. Consequently, they started losing ground to their competitors. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering competitor analysis solution.

By leveraging Infiniti’s competitor analysis solution, they wanted to analyze their competitors’ pricing strategies and set optimal prices their products. In addition, they wanted to identify cost-effective technologies leveraged by their competitors.

We analyze market trends and competitive activities to help you identify global opportunities and maximize business growth. Contact us to leverage our competitor analysis solution.

The solution offered: The competitor analysis engagement involved a four- phased approach – market research engagement, customer intelligence study, marketing and sales strategy, and competitive intelligence study.

The insights obtained from the engagement helped the client to understand their current market position and gather insights into end-users. Also, the experts helped the client to analyze their competitors’ pricing strategies and set optimal prices for their products. In addition, the client was able to invest into cost-effective technologies and enhance operational efficiency. This subsequently helped the client to enhance market share by 37%.

Infiniti’s competitor analysis helped the client to:

  • Tailor sales and marketing strategies
  • Enhance production efficiency and increase sales
  • Wondering how your business can benefit from our competitor analysis solution? Request more information from our experts!

Infiniti’s competitor analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

  • Innovating product offerings based on customers’ needs and demands
  • Making well-informed business decisions
  • Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request free brochure.

Read the complete success story for comprehensive insights: Transforming Production Processes and Increasing Market Share by 37% for a Food Packaging Company – Infiniti’s Latest Competitor Analysis Engagement

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2019
